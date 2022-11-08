Ian Foster wants All Blacks to avoid the 'copy and paste' trap against Scotland

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says it's important to start again after a strong showing against Wales.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has established an early theme for Scotland test week in Edinburgh, and it is all about wiping the slate clean from Cardiff and finding a way to back up a quality performance for the first time this year.

In many ways it’s the elephant in the room for Foster’s improving side in 2022. As well as they’ve played periodically, they have uniformly failed to follow a statement test performance with another next time out through the rollercoaster campaign that has been 2022.

Think about it. The strong first-up effort against the Irish back in July was followed by historic back-to-back defeats to the tourists. Then Ellis Park, then Hamilton, then Eden Park were all followed, respectively, by Christchurch, Melbourne and Tokyo. Yes, two of those were victories but anyone who counts the outrageous Marvel Stadium heist and the bumbling effort against Japan as positives needs to remove their All Black eyepatches.

It’s a key missing ingredient Foster clearly hopes to tick off this week, as his All Blacks look to back up last weekend’s impressive 55-23 dismantling of the Welsh at Principality Stadium with a similarly convincing performance against the Scots at Murrayfield on Sunday (kickoff 3.15am, Monday NZT).

”We’re always searching for that,” said Foster ahead of a Tuesday start to preparations. “I think it’s about not trying to copy and paste anything. It’s about [understanding] the buildup for each test is different – different conditions, different opposition and different pressure points.

“The danger is when you try and copy and paste a formula. We can’t use [last] week’s formula for [this] week. We’ve got to rebuild from zero on Tuesday, then hoe into it and find a real meaning in the preparation.

David Rogers/Getty Images Ian Foster wants two big performances in a row, and says it’s important to wipe the slate clean to do that.

“That’s our goal. Sometimes we judge great performances by scorelines, but also great performances can come just by solving problems on the park and that’s what I think we’re getting a little bit better at.”

There’s no doubt Foster’s All Blacks are on the improve (a world rankings rise to No 3 confirms that). They have won five on the bounce now – a fact gleefully pointed out by the coach post-game in Cardiff – so there is at least an element of consistency. When they get it right, this remains a team capable of rolling anyone in the world game right now.

They got a lot right in Wales in slippery conditions, dominating up front and playing just the right mix to run in eight tries, yet not give the ball too much air when it was at times difficult to hold on to. The New Zealanders’ clinical finishing in the opposition 22 was a major step forward.

That was why Foster showed no concern when asked about the lack of touches for his outsides in the test. “It was the nature of the conditions,” he noted. “It was very slippery ... I quite like that stat in that sort of game because sometimes we overplay in those conditions because we just want to play. I kind of like the patience.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Ardie Savea and the All Blacks forwards were excellent against Wales. But can they back it up at Murrayfield?

Now the challenge is to replicate something similar against a resolute Scotland side that has a bit more starch than some of its predecessors.

Where it gets tricky is how does he balance opportunities with continuity as he searches for these back-to-back performances. It’s likely Foster rotates Samisoni Taukei’aho and Codie Taylor at hooker, for example. But does he bring in David Havili or even Anton Lienert-Brown at 12? Does he give a Tupou Vaa’i or an Akira Ioane a valuable start?

Foster has the comfort of an eight-day lead-in this week, but is well aware that leads into a six-day turnaround for the tour finale against England. That may be a factor in selection.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images There was plenty to celebrate as the All Blacks ran in eight tries at Principality Stadium against Wales.

“It’s a juggling act,” conceded the coach. “At what stage do you put all your eggs in one basket and at what stage do you build depth? I guess that’s the art of selection. Frankly, be it Jordie, or be it Davey [Havili] or be it maybe even an ALB at 12, they’re quality players and we expect them to do a job.

“Whilst it’s not about chopping and changing all the time, it is about building. We’ve done a lot of work on combinations this year and a few other options up our sleeve is going to be good for us.”

It was notable that Foster continued his restrained tone on Barrett at 12, despite a second straight standout performance there by the talented utility.

Asked how he felt Barrett went, Foster said: “Yeah, pretty good.” Could he elaborate? “It seems all I talk about is Jordie Barrett. He played well again. He backed up a good performance at Eden Park with a solid one. He went in there because we felt it was going to suit a very physical 12, and he played that game really well.”

Foster was late to the Barrett at 12 party, and it seems he’s still a little reluctant to join in. Maybe that’s because he’s a little on edge as he looks to tick the key missing box for his team this year. Consistency anyone?