Live: All Blacks v Scotland
Can the All Blacks finally stitch a couple of decent performances together?
That’s the big question ahead of their penultimate test of the year, against Scotland in Edinburgh in the wee hours of Monday morning (NZT), given they haven’t done so all year.
Fresh from hammering Wales last week, it’s worth remembering this – the final two weeks of the year – is when it all went horribly wrong a year ago.
It’s also worth noting the All Blacks, so effective at claiming unwanted history this year, have never lost to Scotland.
Nevertheless, they are overwhelming favourites to beat Scotland and head to London for next week’s final assignment of the year – England at Twickenham.
THE GAME
What: All Blacks v Scotland
Where: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Kickoff: 3.15am, Monday (NZT).
THE TEAMS
All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (c), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan De Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane.
Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (c), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.
THE REFS
Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)
Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ireland), Chris Busby (Ireland)
Television match official: Tom Foley (England)
THE ODDS
All Blacks $1.18, Scotland $4.60, draw $26
THE WEATHER
Scattered showers, a light southerly breeze and a forecast high of 13degC at kickoff.
THE HISTORY
Played 31; All Blacks 29 wins, Scotland 0 wins, 2 draws.