Live: All Blacks v Scotland

Can the All Blacks finally stitch a couple of decent performances together?

That’s the big question ahead of their penultimate test of the year, against Scotland in Edinburgh in the wee hours of Monday morning (NZT), given they haven’t done so all year.

Fresh from hammering Wales last week, it’s worth remembering this – the final two weeks of the year – is when it all went horribly wrong a year ago.

It’s also worth noting the All Blacks, so effective at claiming unwanted history this year, have never lost to Scotland.

David Rogers/Getty Images Scott Barrett scores against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Nevertheless, they are overwhelming favourites to beat Scotland and head to London for next week’s final assignment of the year – England at Twickenham.

THE GAME

What: All Blacks v Scotland

Where: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kickoff: 3.15am, Monday (NZT).

THE TEAMS

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (c), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan De Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (c), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.

THE REFS

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ireland), Chris Busby (Ireland)

Television match official: Tom Foley (England)

THE ODDS

All Blacks $1.18, Scotland $4.60, draw $26

THE WEATHER

Scattered showers, a light southerly breeze and a forecast high of 13degC at kickoff.

THE HISTORY

Played 31; All Blacks 29 wins, Scotland 0 wins, 2 draws.