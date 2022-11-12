Mark Telea makes his debut as All Blacks name team to face Scotland in Edinburgh

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says it's important to start again after a strong showing against Wales.

Mark Telea will make his debut on the right wing as the All Blacks take on Scotland in Edinburgh.

Telea’s debut was confirmed as the team revealed nine changes to their lineup as part of their match-day 23 to take on Scotland.

David Havili slots in at second five-eighth and Anton Lienert-Brown starts at centre, while Jordie Barrett is moving to fullback.

Wing Sevu Reece and first-five Richie Mo’unga both get a rest this week, having both started each of the previous two matches in the tour. The changes come as the All Blacks face a six-day turnaround between their clashes with Scotland and England.

The All Blacks are looking to notch up their sixth consecutive test victory against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Scotland has never beaten the All Blacks, with 29 losses and two draws (in 1983 and 1964) recorded against NZ.

But despite that record – and the All Blacks’ 55-23 thrashing of Wales in Cardiff last weekend – Foster’s men will still be nervous.

The All Blacks have had a rollercoaster 2022, with historic losses to Ireland and Argentina.

Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images Mark Telea will make his debut on the right wing as the All Blacks take on Scotland in Edinburgh.

They’ve also consistently failed to follow up on statement performances.

While they thumped Wales last weekend, a week before that they put on an unconvincing display against Japan – they bumbled their way to a 38-31 win and lock Brodie Retallick was red-carded.

Earlier this week, Foster discussed his team’s preparations to take on Scotland, saying they could not just “copy and paste a formula”.

“We can’t use [last] week’s formula for [this] week. We’ve got to rebuild from zero on Tuesday, then hoe into it and find a real meaning in the preparation.

“It’s about [understanding] the buildup for each test is different – different conditions, different opposition and different pressure points,” he said.

“Sometimes we judge great performances by scorelines, but also great performances can come just by solving problems on the park and that’s what I think we’re getting a little bit better at.”

The All Blacks take on Scotland on Sunday (local time). Kickoff is at 3:15am Monday NZT.

All Blacks: Ethan De Groot, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock (C), Scott Barrett, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali'i, Ardie Savea, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Telea, Jordie Barrett. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane