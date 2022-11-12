Mark Telea to make debut as All Blacks ring changes to face Scotland in Edinburgh

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says it's important to start again after a strong showing against Wales.

It's a big test for Blues and North Harbour wing Mark Telea, a big test for his franchise team-mate Finlay Christie and a big test for the All Blacks as they look to post back-to-back standout performances for the first time in 2022.

That was the upshot as All Blacks coach Ian Foster unveiled a lineup to face Scotland in Edinburgh with seven changes to his starting XV, and 10 new faces all told from the group that posted an emphatic 55-23 victory over Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

Telea’s test debut on the right wing and Christie’s start at halfback in his country of birth were confirmed as the chief storylines in the All Blacks 23 to face the Scots on Sunday at Murrayfield (kickoff 3.15am Monday NZT). There are also positional switches for Jordie and Beauden Barrett, with 18 of the 23 who faced Wales last weekend in Cardiff retained as Foster looks to manage a tricky six-day turnaround between this match and the tour finale against England at Twickenham.

Joining the 25-year-old Telea, who will become All Black No 1207, as new faces in the backline are midfielders David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown (Rieko Ioane drops to the bench) and halfback Christie who makes his third start at No 9 just an hour or so up the road from the Peebles district where he was born and raised as a youngster. Jordie Barrett moves to fullback and Beauden Barrett to No 10 – positions both are more than familiar with.

Wing Sevu Reece and first-five Richie Mo’unga both get a rest this week, having started the previous two matches on tour, while TJ Perenara and Stephen Perofeta are the new backline faces on the bench.

Up front tighthead prop Nepo Laulala, hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho and blindside flanker Akira Ioane are the new starters, while George Bower returns to the bench to cover loosehead. Hooker Codie Taylor and No 6 Shannon Frizell also switch to backup roles this week.

Despite the changes, Foster has retained a strong pack, with prop Ethan de Groot, locks Scott Barrett and skipper Sam Whitelock and loose forwards Ardie Savea and Dalton Papalii all backing up on impressive efforts last week against Wales.

Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images Mark Telea will make his debut on the right wing as the All Blacks take on Scotland in Edinburgh.

Foster said Telea was “hungry” for this chance to prove himself in the international arena and had earned it after being called in as a replacement for the unavailable Will Jordan.

“He’s trained well. He was with us a little bit earlier in the year, and he’s continued on to contribute well. I like his high-ball stuff, his enthusiasm, he’s got good leg drive and his learning processes have been pretty top-notch. I’m excited about giving him a chance,” said the All Blacks coach.

”I thought he was one of the form wings for most of Super Rugby and certainly in the NPC he had a strong campaign, so he comes in full of confidence.”

Foster also had no hesitation in giving Christie a crack at halfback in what will be an emotional occasion for him, with his parents, who emigrated to New Zealand when he was 7, watching in the stands.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Ian Foster says he had no hesitation in giving his Scotland-born halfback Finlay Christie a start at Murrayfield.

”He’s very settled. He was very strong off the bench in the Rugby Championship,” said the All Blacks coach. “The Japan game as a start I don’t think was his finest game. He looked a little rattled early, but he settled down as that game unfolded, and the only way to keep growing that confidence is to keep giving him opportunities.

“I think he’s warranted it. We need to make sure we’ve got really strong prospects going forward in the next 12 months with depth at 9, and particularly in the starting role. So it’s another opportunity for him.”

Foster said he was happy with the balance of changes made to freshen the group for their third outing in as many weeks, and continuity to allow them to build on a run of five straight test victories. The New Zealanders, notably, have yet to log back-to-back standout performances this year, and are coming off an imporessive effort against the Welsh.

“There’s a lot of continuity in the team, particularly from the group that finished against Wales,” saidFoster from Edinburgh. “There’s also some opportunity for a few players who have been out for a while to come back and have an opportunity – the likes of Laulala and Lienert-Brown who was injured out of the Rugby Championship and Havili who missed the last couple of matches.

“There’s plenty of energy, and I think at this time of the year it’s nice to make a few tweaks.

“As a coaching group we’ve spent lot time thinking about how you keep growing your game but also how you keep growing your player base. It’s not possible to give everyone opportunity all the time, but we think this is an exciting group, and we have expectations it’s going to go pretty well.

Meanwhile, talented flyhalf Finn Russell has gone straight into Scotland's starting team after his recall to the squad following a controversial omission.

The Racing 92 No 10 was left out for the first two autumn tests but, after being recalled following an injury to Adam Hastings, has got the nod to start ahead of Blair Kinghorn as one of three starting changes.

Russell has not appeared for the national team since the Six Nations loss to Ireland in March, when he was dropped to the bench a week after going on an unauthorised night out following the team’s return to Edinburgh from an away match against Italy.

In the other two changes Fraser Brown replaces the injured George Turner at hooker and Sione Tuipulotu returns at inside centre in place of Cam Redpath.

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, , Dalton Papali'i, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (capt), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan De Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.