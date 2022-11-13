All Blacks should watch out for Scotland 'difference-maker' Finn Russell

David Denton played 42 test matches for Scotland from 2011 to 2018

ANALYSIS: The 32nd test against the All Blacks at Murrayfield (Monday 3.15am NZT) is going to be tough for Scotland because you can visibly see that the New Zealanders are feeling disrespected. They are playing angry and with their backs against the wall. At the moment, the All Blacks aren’t playing their very best rugby but they seem desperate to win.

What they achieved over the last decade has been one of the most incredible feats. However, the reality is that the All Blacks could never have kept up the consistency they had in perpetuity. The All Blacks have been the best team in the world for a very long time and are maybe in what you could call a transitional period. By their high standards, they are a bit down at the moment but they are still one of the best teams in the world with some of the game’s best players. On their day, they are a very tough team to beat.

When it comes to Scotland, everything is about speed of ball on both sides. They are going to be trying to play really fast rugby but equally they are going to be aiming to slow down the All Blacks. The contact area is no doubt going to be a big focus area and they will place a strong emphasis on slowing the ball down at the tackle. If New Zealand are able to get quick, front foot ball they will prove very difficult for Scotland to live with.

In terms of the All Black pack, they are direct, powerful and agile. With Jason Ryan now the forwards coach, there might be slight nuances but I don’t think it’s hugely different in terms of their forward makeup. When it comes to their backrow composition, it’s a pretty athletic backrow from the All Blacks and the likes of Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea are always incredible.

David Rogers/Getty Images Ardie Savea scores against Wales.

But for Scotland, Hamish Watson is one of the best No 7s in the world and him against Savea is going to be a great battle. They are two really physical players who love to throw it about. Jamie Ritchie has been such a consistent performer for Scotland over the years and has been rewarded with the captaincy. He is a real workhorse and you can expect a plethora of turnovers from him.

Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks in 31 attempts but I don’t think history needs to be of concern to them. As fans, former players or media men, it’s a nice anecdote for us to think about but, aside from making it, history shouldn’t matter to the players. What Scotland need to worry about is how they are performing now, the form the All Blacks are in and how they need to win this game. I believe that is as far as they need to think.

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images Former Scotland international David Denton.

I faced the All Blacks twice at Murrayfield in 2012 and 2014. I always enjoyed playing against the All Blacks and the aura around them through the years I was playing was immense. I also loved facing the haka and I think the tradition of it should definitely carry on. It’s a niche for the All Blacks, something that has happened for years and there is just no sense in taking it away.

It might be perceived to give them an unfair advantage but it really doesn’t from my perspective. I think people in New Zealand feel very passionately about the haka and what it means for them culturally. As a player, it’s awesome to face the haka and as a spectator it’s great to watch, so long may it live on.

With regards to the returning Finn Russell, everyone thinks of him as a guy that just throws the ball about and wants to play this outrageous flair game. But I noticed even for Racing 92, they are kicking the ball often, getting opposition on the back foot and gaining field position. In his position, Russell is plain and simply one of the best players in the world.

David Rogers/Getty Images Finn Russell is Scotland’s “difference maker”.

He is really exciting to watch and has been fantastic for Scottish rugby over the years. He is a very laid-back individual and the pressure doesn’t get to him. He is potentially the biggest difference-maker for the hosts and the All Blacks have to watch out for him. It’s important that Russell and Gregor Townsend are able to get on. It’s Scotland’s head coach and their most important player so it’s vital they find a way to work together.

In terms of Russell’s opposite number, as with all rugby players in New Zealand, Beauden Barrett is very skilled. They play a very balanced game over there and he ticks all the boxes for a classic 10. It’s going to be a good match-up against each other.

While I foresee the test in Edinburgh shaping up as an attractive, attacking game, I think both sides will look to play in the right areas and on the front foot. It will be about kicking the ball into space and exerting pressure on opposition players in the backfield.