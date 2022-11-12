'I always kept the faith': Anton Lienert-Brown glad to be back as All Blacks starter

It’s been a long haul back for Anton Lienert-Brown after shoulder surgery, but he’s ready for his first test start in a year.

For Anton Lienert-Brown a gruelling year working back from off-season shoulder surgery will reach a satisfying conclusion at Murrayfield early Monday (NZT) when he runs out for his first test start for the All Blacks exactly a year since his last.

Lienert-Brown injured his shoulder in the All Blacks’ 29-20 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on November 13 last year, and required surgery to repair the damage. That saw him miss the bulk of the season, making it back just in time for this tour, and now his first test start since that day at Aviva against Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday (kickoff 3.15am Monday NZT).

The 27-year-old, 58-test midfielder will start at centre in a refreshed midfield alongside David Havili who makes his first run-on appearance since the Melbourne victory over the Wallabies that saw him pick up a concussion. The pair have come off the bench in victories over Japan and Wales to open the northern tour, but have plenty of familiarity after combining regularly in 2021.

For Lienert-Brown, in particular, this test against the Scots at Murrayfield will be extra special after the long haul required to repair his shoulder and regain the confidence needed in this most physical of sports.

“It’s been a different year for me, having six months off rugby, needing surgery,” he told Stuff from Edinburgh. “There were some tough times there, but I always kept the faith. This is what got me through the rehab.

“There are no guarantees in rugby, but I guess you have to dream big and have a goal in sight, and with all those rehab sessions and running sessions by myself, this was definitely in the back of my mind.”

ALL BLACKS All Blacks coach Ian Foster says it's important to start again after a strong showing against Wales.

In terms of getting back up to speed after such a major procedure, Lienert-Brown admitted it had been a period that had challenged him greatly.

“You protect the shoulder for probably four months of the six-month process, and when you get back into contact it takes a while for the mind to adjust. Also getting strength back into my upper body took a while.

“I was lucky enough to spend a season with Waikato, did a bit of coaching there, and that kept me amongst footy. In terms of being ready, I’ve done all I can, have been around great coaches and players here and all I need on Sunday is to do my job. I’m as ready as I can be.”

The heady midfielder, who starts his 28th test in the No 13 jersey against the Scots, will lean heavily on his experience for what should be a heated occasion at Murrayfield as the hosts make their latest attempt to break their duck against the All Blacks.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brown: ‘I’ve done all I can, and all I need on Sunday is to do my job. I’m as ready as I can be.’

“You just fall back on experience – you know you’ve been there before,” he said. “I’ve been a part of two tests against Japan and Wales as well, so it’s not like I haven’t been out three. I know this is different because I’m starting, but I’ve been lucky to have the steps in place to get to where I need to be.”

Those steps have included easing his way through a contact process that required plenty of resolve.

“I’m human, like anyone else, and it definitely took a while for the mind to get used to it,” he added. “It shows a lot of these things are mental, and that took a while to get over, but once you get used to it, you’re sweet as.”

In terms of the challenge coming the team’s way at Murrayfield, Lienert-Brown said the All Blacks had a pretty simple mindset.

“We’re expecting them to be at their best,” he said of the Scots. “They would have been targeting this game for a long time and there’s a lot of motivation there for them. It’s a mental battle really, and we need to turn up 100% mentally because we know if we do that we can play really good rugby.”.

Both Lienert-Brown and Havili will be keen to make the most of this starting chance, too, with Jordie Barrett (back at fullback for this one) and Rieko Ioane probably nailed on as the top midfield combination now.

But there is still an important World Cup bench role up for grabs, and Lienert-Brown’s ability to play either midfield spot probably gives him the inside running on that front.

“The bench has become really important,” he added. “We’re not just there as a replacement player, we’re there to make a difference. There’s a real responsibility to come on and end the game well. When you’re on the bench you’ve got to make an impact, and it’s really important because that impact could be the winning or losing of the game.”