Eddie Jones says All Blacks are there for the taking in upcoming Twickenham test

England coach Eddie Jones says the All Blacks can be beaten with the right attitude and right game plan.

Eddie Jones called on his England team to “break history” against New Zealand next weekend after they eased past Japan.

England scored seven tries – two each from Marcus Smith and Guy Porter, and others from Freddie Steward, Ellis Genge and a penalty try – as they put their autumn campaign back on track with the 52-13 win.

Having lost 30-29 to Argentina last week, England needed a victory to ease the pressure before facing the All Blacks. They have beaten New Zealand only eight times, most recently in the World Cup semifinal of 2019, and Jones challenged his side to improve that record.

“We had a little chat after the game,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to play against one of the giants of world rugby. They’re in a redevelopment period for their game. For an England player, it’s a massive opportunity.

“If you look at the history of the sport, it’s been going for 150 years and England have won 19 per cent of their tests against New Zealand. There’s a narrative that says England can’t beat New Zealand but in 2019 we showed that if you’ve got the right attitude and the right game plan then history can be broken.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to break history again.”

Asked what significance that World Cup semifinal will have this week, Jones said: “There will be certain things we did well in that game that will be important in the next game, there will be certain things we did well that won’t be important because their team has changed, they’ve got a different coach, they are playing a slightly different style of rugby than they used to.

“But certainly the guys who played in that game, guys like Owen [Farrell], Mako [Vunipola], Billy [Vunipola], Jamie George and Maro [Itoje] are going to be important in reinforcing to the players that it’s not mission impossible, that if we go after them they are there for the taking – and we are going to go after them.”

The fly half Marcus Smith said: “We have to light up the crowd, get them right behind us singing Swing Low. We’ve got to sharpen up our skills, sharpen up our attack. If we get our performance right we believe we can win. And if Twickenham is bouncing, right behind us, we know everything is possible.”

- The Times of London