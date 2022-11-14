Late tries earn All Blacks unconvincing win over Scotland in Edinburgh

A late surge enabled the All Blacks to keep their unbeaten streak against Scotland intact

At Murrayfield, Edinburgh: All Blacks 31 (Samisoni Taukei'aho 3m, Mark Telea 7min & 75m, Scott Barrett 66m; Jordie Barrett 4 con, pen) Scotland 23 (pen try 12min, Darcy Graham 14m; Finn Russell con, 3 pen). HT: 14-17.

Yellow cards: Anton Lienert-Brown 12m, Jack Dempsey 65m

Let's start by talking about the positives when reflecting on the All Blacks' 31-23 victory over Scotland in Edinburgh on Monday morning.

A late surge by the All Blacks enabled them to avoid an embarrassing defeat against a side that had never beaten them - the only tier-one nation not to defeat the New Zealanders - but afterwards it was more relief, than elation, that greeted the final whistle by referee Frank Murphy.

David Rogers/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock (right) watches No 8 Ardie Savea unleash a pass against Scotland.

Because until wing Mark Telea and lock Scott Barrett scored tries in the 75th and 66th minutes, there were genuine fears among All Blacks supporters that their team was going to be force-fed humble pie garnished by a few lumps of haggis.

While the All Blacks may gripe about the officiating of Murphy, who often found fault with their scrum, they should look in the mirror and be honest; this was an unconvincing effort, against a Scotland team that stuck to a game-plan of shifting the ball at a rapid pace.

Had Scotland not had replacement loose forward ex-Wallaby Jack Demspey yellow carded, a controversial decision for knocking a pass down, a minute before Barrett scored, the outcome could have been much different.

As it was it required an old campaigner to calm the situation, and veteran halfback TJ Perenara, who replaced Finlay Christie in the 57nd minute was a key contributor and it was his vital turnover in the 79th minute that snuffed the life out of a late Scotland attack.

So, too, was No 8 Ardie Savea who once again reiterated why he's such a magnificent contributor to the All Blacks' cause.

Disjointed, ill-disciplined and jittery, these All Blacks, once again, proved why they have been an enigma this season. Last weekend they thumped Wales 55-23 in Cardiff and everyone was chattering about how foolish it can be to write-off the heavyweight of the rugby world.

David Rogers/Getty Images Scott Barrett scored a try for the All Blacks.

Well, they almost crashed through the ropes in Edinburgh as Scotland landed multiple blows to their pride by wallowing in a wealth of possession, before attacking with daring intent and tackling with courage.

It was as if the Scotsmen had iron rods in their gloves as they made the All Blacks look like a bunch of featherweights who had few clues to get out of the mess they had got themselves in after going ahead 14-0 inside the first eight minutes.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster revamped his line-up for this test, but it was hardly a bunch of shiny-eyed rookies who were pitched into this battle.

Captain Sam Whitelock had Scott Barrett beside him in the second row, there was Ardie Save at No 8 and Beauden Barrett was back at first five-eighth.

Scott Heppell/AP Mark Telea scored two tries for the All Blacks.

That was just scratching the surface, in terms of old heads who had experienced plenty in the All Blacks jersey. Yet, they struggled to impress their authority on the game, or provide the assurance to those around them that we have come to expect from one of most celebrated brands in the game.

When you line-up for a ticket to watch the All Blacks in 2022, you can be assured of several heart-stopping moments; moments of brilliance countered by self-destruction have been a feature this year, and they didn't disappoint at a packed Murrayfield.

How else do you explain the All Blacks thundering out of the gates as if they had a rocket strapped to their back as converted tries to Samisoni Taukei'aho and Telea - the latter capturing a cross-kick from Jordie Barrett to score his first of two tries on debut - putting them ahead.

Throughout this turbulent season Foster has been exposed to multiple uncomfortable situations, and he got more of that medicine as the Scots unleashed in spectacular fashion.

A penalty try was awarded to the home side because Anton Lienert-Brown tackled Stuart Hogg as he chased his own kick into the in-goal, the former paying the price for the professional foul with a yellow card.

Scotland grasped the chance to punish the 14-man All Blacks, in spectacular fashion; their attacking intent, combined with a tourniquet applied to the All Blacks' flow of ball and a rising penalty count, enabled them to lead 17-14 at the break.

Right wing Darcy Graham couldn't believe his good fortune when David Havili gifted him the ball, having attempted to pass to Beauden Barrett, and he didn't scorn the chance to expose the depleted defensive line.

Scott Heppell/AP Jordie Barrett converts a try for the All Blacks.

As Graham sprinted for the tryline he may have reminded himself to also buy a lottery ticket or at least send a "thank you'' card to Havili.

But a few minutes later Graham was left to rue his luck, or at least wish the linesman had painted a thinner line near the same corner flag, when he went within inches of scoring a second five-pointer.

Of course, the brave Scots weren't done. They kept punching away, as the All Blacks' ill-discipline - they conceded eight in the opening 40 minutes, several at the scrum - gifted the Scots possession and easy entries into their half.

It could have been worse. Had Savea not somehow convinced ref Murphy he had all rights to breakdown ball as Scotland hooker Fraser Brown burrowed towards the line bang on halftime, the damage on the scoreboard could have been worse.

At halftime All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod was asked by the TV reporter how his team were going to get back on the rails; he spoke about the need to be more direct, to retain possession.

He could have added better discipline to that. Because within minutes of the restart the All Blacks conceded a couple of more penalties and Russell banged over an additional three points to keep the heat on.

Scotland scored 23 unanswered points to lead but couldn't cling to it. It was a win for the All Blacks. But there's plenty to work on ahead of the final test of the year against England.

The big moment

The yellow card to Jack Dempsey swung the momentum in the All Blacks' favour late in the game.

Match rating

7/10You couldn't say no-one got value for money.

The big picture

The All Blacks weren't convincing. But fair play, they won it. Mental toughness got them through.

MVP

Openside flanker and Dalton Papali’i and Savea were good for the All Blacks, as was replacement halfback TJ Perenara.