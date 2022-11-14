Scott Robertson's Barbarians pip Leon MacDonald's All Blacks XV in London

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London: Barbarians 35 (Zach Mercer try 12min, Lekima Tagitagivalu try 29min, Joe Marchant try 36min, Teddy Thomas try 51min, Rhys Webb try 59min; Antoine Hastoy 4 con, Ihaia West con) All Blacks XV 31 (Bryce Heem try 5min, Josh Dickson try 24min, Alex Nankivell try 34min, Shaun Stevenson try 44min, Bailyn Sullivan try 71min; Damian McKenzie 3 con). HT: 21-17

Yellow cards: Tom Christie (All Blacks XV) 8th min, Shaun Stevenson (All Blacks XV) 69th min.

Scott Robertson will have particularly enjoyed that – a four-point win over the team New Zealand Rugby wanted him to coach a couple of years ago.

The Robertson-coached Barbarians beat the Leon MacDonald-coached All Blacks XV 35-31 in a 10-try thriller in London on Monday morning (NZT), ensuring the recently minted New Zealand team split their first two matches.

MacDonald’s All Blacks XV had a chance to pinch the match at the death, only for Barbarians flanker Wenceslas Lauret to go up and swipe Andrew Makalio’s lineout throw five metres from the line.

It sealed the win, another for Robertson over Blues coach MacDonald, one the Barbarians defended grimly for in the final 10 minutes, after Bailyn Sullivan scooped up a loose ball and ran in a long-range try to pull the Kiwis to within striking distance.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images Assistant Barbarians coach Ronan O’Gara, left, captain Luke Whitelock, and coach Scott Robertson, celebrate their win over the All Blacks XV in London.

Reunited with assistant coach Ronan O’Gara, who played a big hand in the Crusaders’ Super Rugby crowns in 2018 and 2019, Robertson had a bunch of New Zealanders in his lineup, including captain and former Crusader and Highlander Luke Whitelock.

Fellow former All Blacks George Bridge, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Charlie Ngatai also represented the Barbarians, who played with the care-free and expansive style they’re renowned for.

That was especially on show for wing Teddy Thomas’ 51st minute try, a peach which he helped setup by hacking a grubber in-field for centre Joe Marchant, who popped the final offload from the deck after he was dragged down short.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images Barbarians halfback Rhys Webb offloads against the All Blacks XV in London on Monday.

Substitute halfback Rhys Webb’s 59th minute try – he dummied and sniped from close range – gave the Barbarians a 35-24 lead with 20 to play, one they had a chance to extend in the final quarter.

However, their willy-nilly style comes with errors, and allowed the Kiwis to roar back into the game they started so well.

Indeed, wing Bryce Heem took a superb Damian Mckenzie pass and dived over untouched after just five minutes.

Barbarians No 8 Zach Mercer, the outstanding player on the day, powered off the back of a 5m scrum moments shortly afterwards, before Josh Dickson and Alex Nankivell crashed over for the All Blacks XV.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Bailyn Sullivan scored one of the All Blacks XV’s five tries against the Barbarians in London.

But Lekima Tagitagivalu and Joe Marchant tries ensured the Barbarians took a 21-17 lead at the break on a night two McKenzie missed conversions proved the difference.

The All Blacks XV won’t just rue the missed kicks, though.

Yellow cards to Tom Christie (killing the ball on the line) and Shaun Stevenson (late charge) didn’t help.

Nor did Stevenson’s botched try in the second half, when he inexplicably shelled a smart McKenzie chip with the line begging.