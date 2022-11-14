All Blacks talking points: Jordie Barrett better suited to midfield

A late surge enabled the All Blacks to keep their unbeaten streak against Scotland intact

ANALYSIS: It’s hard to imagine Ian Foster not moving Jordie Barrett back to the midfield for the All Blacks’ final test of the year on Sunday morning (NZT).

Indeed, if the All Blacks’ scratchy 31-23 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield taught the head coach anything – and there were lessons aplenty to be learnt – it’s that Barrett is better suited to No 12.

He wasn’t bad in the No 15 jersey in Edinburgh, but the reality is the 25-year-old should replace David Havili and line up alongside Rieko Ioane against the Eddie Jones led English at London’s Twickenham on Sunday.

So impressive in previous outings in the No 12 jersey, midfield is where the youngest of the Barrett brothers can best utilise his big frame, crashing and bashing his way over the advantage line with the type of physicality he craves.

Besides, the All Blacks have sleeker, speedier and more elusive weapons they can fire up at the back, even when you consider Will Jordan (inner ear) is done for the year.

Barrett was awarded a seven in Stuff’s player ratings after the close shave against Scotland, a side he mixed the good with the bad against.

He slotted four from four off the tee, and setup Mark Telea with a nicely executed cross-field kick. But he also coughed up a ball, which led to points, was guilty of a poor kick in general play, and missed three tackles on fleet-footed Scots.

James Crombie/INPHO Jordie Barrett, right, impressed in the No 12 jersey against Wales last week and could be back there next week.

Speaking of tackling, Barrett is an excellent and physically imposing defender when he lines up in the midfield, where traffic comes thick and fast.

His likely move to No 12 could spell the end of the season for Havili, who threw a costly intercept pass against Scotland and could miss out to Anton Lienert-Brown for a spot on the pine.

Regardless, expect a bunch of changes, including Beauden Barrett moving to fullback, making room for playmaker Richie Mo’unga. Aaron Smith should also return to the starting side.

Inconsistent theme continues

This is the box of chocolates that keeps on giving. As has been the case all season, you just never know what you’re going to get from this team.

Stu Forster/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster, left, is one win away from

With just a 13th and final test to play, the All Blacks still haven’t strung two good performances together during what’s been a roller-coaster 2022.

They sure are good at teasing their fan base into believing they might be on the way back to becoming the dominant force they once were, only to fail to deliver next time out.

It’s a real theme. From shocking the Springboks in Johannesburg and following it up with a lousy defeat to the Pumas at home, to thrashing Wales in Cardiff and needing a late rally to edge Scotland, who would have nabbed their first win over the All Blacks in history had they executed better inside the 22.

Nevertheless, the All Blacks are one win away from finishing the season 9-4. Surely, after the mighty hole they were in earlier this season, that would go down as a salvaged season.

David Rogers/Getty Images All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea dishes a pass against Scotland in Edinburgh on Monday.

Eddie’s oozing with confidence

Unsurprisingly, England coach Jones has already had a bit to say ahead of Sunday’s humdinger clash between his side and the All Blacks.

Heck, he didn’t even need to see Foster’s men scrape past Scotland to say “that if we go after them then they are there for the taking,” before promising they will do just that.

That’s precisely what England did when the sides last met, in 2019, when England rolled to a 19-7 win in the semifinals of the World Cup in Japan.

“Certainly, guys that played in that game, guys like Owen [Farrell] and Mako [Vunipola] and Billy [Vunipola] and Jamie George and Maro [Itoje] are going to be important in reinforcing to the players that it’s not mission impossible,” Jones said.

To be fair, given the All Blacks’ wild inconsistencies this season, they need not look back to that game to know it.