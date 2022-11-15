Improving All Blacks gather forces for defining finale against England at Twickenham

Just Eddie Jones’ enigmatic England stand now between the improving All Blacks and a northern tour sweep to cap a resurgent second half of their season.

With Monday’s (NZT) comeback 31-23 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield – a match where they coughed up 23 consecutive points to the hosts, but steadied in the nick of time – Ian Foster’s All Blacks made it three from three on tour, and extended their win streak to six, dating back to their 53-3 thumping of Argentina in Hamilton on September 3.

But the toughest test comes last for the New Zealanders, with England presenting a formidable obstacle at their Twickenham fortress on Sunday (6.30am NZT). After slipping to a shock 30-29 defeat to Argentina to open their autumn series, Jones’ men smashed Japan 52-13 at the weekend to regain their equilibrium somewhat.

David Rogers/Getty Images It was job done for Beauden Barrett and the All Blacks against the Scots at Murrayfield. Next stop Twickenham.

Afterwards a bullish Jones noted the chance for their first matchup against the All Blacks since 2019’s World Cup semifinal victory in Yokohama was a “massive opportunity” for his players. “If we go after them, they are there for the taking,” he added.

That view would not have been deterred at all by another mixed bag of a performance at Murrayfield from the All Blacks who saw an early 14-0 lead against the Scots turn into a 23-14 deficit by the three-quarter mark.

The New Zealanders finished on a two-try 17-0 scoring burst of their own, aided by a string of standout performances from their bench, but were helped considerably by a contentious 65th-minute yellow card for home loose forward Jack Dempsey that rather paved the way.

Foster afterwards lauded the “composure” of his side and said it was a victory they “can be proud of”, given the hole they had dug for themselves. He wasn’t sure it was a result they would have pulled off a year ago when they were dropping back-to-back tests to Ireland and France to wrap up their northern tour.

David Rogers/Getty Images Jordie Barrett moved back to fullback for Scotland, but should reassume No 12 duties for the tour finale.

That said, the All Blacks were well off the level they produced to demolish Wales 55-23 in Cardiff eight days earlier, and it’s likely the Scotland outing firmed up Foster’s thinking around his top lineup.

Record-breaking halfback Aaron Smith, first five Richie Mo’unga and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, who all sat out the Scotland match, are likely to return as starters, and No 6 Shannon Frizell and centre Rieko Ioane, who were key members of the impactful bench unit at Murrayfield, should do likewise. Lock Brodie Retallick will also be back from suspension, which could see the well-performed Scott Barrett drop to a bench role.

Also expect Jordie and Beauden Barrett to be restored to their previous assignments at second five and fullback, respectively, while it will be interesting to see if a strong showing from veteran No 9 TJ Perenara sees him leapfrog Fin Christie into the backup halfback’s role for Twickenham.

Foster also looks likely to have to mull tight calls on the right wing (between Edinburgh star Mark Telea who impressed with two tries on debut and Sevu Reece) and at hooker (does he start breakout sensation Samisoni Taukei’aho, or bring him off the bench?) as he settles on his No 1 lineup to close out the year.

One player who is certain to be there is Blues No 7 Dalton Papalii who continues to make every post a winner in the absence of regular skipper Sam Cane. Papalii and Ardie Savea were particularly effective over the ball against Scotland and the Aucklander’s strong all-round game was not missed by Foster.

“He’s tough, and up here he’s well suited to the close-quarter type games played,” said the coach. “We’re delighted with his form – he’s a hungry man, he wants to play and he’s playing really well.”

Stu Forster/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster was rapt with another strong showing from his No 7 Dalton Papalii.

And Foster hinted that Telea may have done enough to play his way into a second straight start on the right wing after notching two tries and running for a team-high 92 metres (with three clean breaks and six defenders beaten) at Murrayfield.

“He couldn't have done any better – score an early one, settle your nerves down, then score a pretty important one near the end, and in between he caught the ball and had strong carries. We’ve been watching him the last few weeks and been pretty impressed.”

The All Blacks will have to refocus quickly England and that strong forward pack with just a six-day turnaround before their shot at finishing the year on a positive note. Skipper Sam Whitelock made it clear there was plenty from the two-paced effort against the Scots to improve on.

“Our discipline allowed them back in,” said the 142-test lock. “There was a yellow card (to Anton Lienert-Brown) and they punished us when we were down one. It's something we’ll look at. Up here these guys know how to squeeze teams, and we gave them opportunities.

“We’ve got to adapt quicker, and we can’t have cumulative penalties. They scored a lot of points because we gave them an easy ride downfield. It’s on us as players to adapt, adjust and then overcome what the issue is.”

The All Blacks appeared to come through the tricky Scotland assignment unscathed, leaving Foster a full slate to choose from for the finale. Preparations will start after the short hop south from Edinburgh to London.