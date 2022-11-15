All Black Ardie Savea glaring omission from World Rugby award nominations

A late surge enabled the All Blacks to keep their unbeaten streak against Scotland intact

ANALYSIS: Whether All Black Ardie Savea was excluded from the World Rugby shortlist by a whisker, or a mile, is irrelevant.

All we need to know is this: Savea’s name was missing when the four finalists in the men's 15s player of the year category were revealed on Tuesday. It's a decision that can be charitably described as a botch-up.

Last year's winner France's Antoine Dupont, South Africa's Lukhanyo Am and Irishmen Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier have been nominated, with the winner to be revealed at the glitzy World Rugby awards ceremony in Monaco on November 21.

No All Blacks in this category? If you disregard No 8 Savea, fair enough. Not when it comes to the man himself, though.

The revelation that Savea has been ignored, perhaps unsurprisingly, wasn't well received by rugby fans in New Zealand, with many taking to social media to convey their displeasure.

Their arguments have merit.

The decision to overlook Savea's compelling performances during a difficult year, on and off the park, for the All Blacks deserve to be challenged.

Put it this way; while the All Blacks were all over the shop earlier this year, Savea rarely deviated from the high standards he set for himself at the start of the international calendar.

He has been an efficient lineout ball winner, remains one of the world's best at hooking his body over the ball for turnovers, and his efficiency in the tackle can't be faulted. As a ball carrier, few loose forwards can match Savea's energy and power or ability to offload.

David Rogers/Getty Images Ardie Savea has been a star performer for the All Blacks in 2022. But it hasn’t been enough for him to be nominated for the World Rugby awards.

The sight of Savea using his powerful legs to thrash his way over the gain-line has been memorable, and a major asset to an All Blacks team that recovered from a terrible start to their year to win the Rugby Championship and retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Imagine what may have unfolded if the officials had not refused to allow Savea to re-enter the test against Ireland in Dunedin on July 9; the All Blacks could have won the match and taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.

Savea was taken off the field in the 32nd minute at Forsyth Barr Stadium by All Blacks coach Ian Foster because a specialist prop was needed on the grass after Angus Ta'avao and Ofa Tu'ungafasi had received red and yellow cards, respectively.

David Rogers/Getty Images Antoine Dupont was World Rugby’s men's 15s player of the year last year. He has again been shortlisted for the award.

Foster, in the first instance, blundered by removing a player of Savea's ability from the action. He couldn't have dared believe, however, that the officials wouldn't let him back on and insist Dalton Papali'i take the field instead.

Foster later hinted the officials admitted they got it wrong. But it was too late. Ireland won 23-12, and defeated the All Blacks 32-22 in Wellington a week later.

Savea has since earned seven more test caps, consistently being one of the team's most productive men despite the losses to South Africa and Argentina in Mbombela and Christchurch.

The World Rugby panel, when considering the player of the year, deliberates and selects the nominees based on who has performed to an "exceptional'' standard throughout the season.

Players, coaches, a panel of rugby media representatives and fans are invited to vote on the nominees, and the nine-strong panel, of which ex-All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and former Black Fern Melodie Robinson are members, will decide the winner.

Savea was a finalist in 2019, the last time an All Black was nominated, missing out to South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Du Toit, having starred for the Springboks when they won the World Cup in Japan, deserved the accolade. The All Black lost that race to a better player.

Now, three years later, Savea, having had more time to familiarise himself with the job at No 8 after switching to the role from openside flanker in 2019, has loaded his arsenal with more skills. When he gets near the ball, he gives opponents a fright – and they know to expect sore ribs if they ran the pill down his lane.

Which makes his exclusion from the top award all the more perplexing. He is undoubtedly a more destructive player in 2022.

Perhaps the All Blacks' form fluctuations this year have resulted in Savea being snubbed.

If that is the case, he’s been forced to pay a heavy price.