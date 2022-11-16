Look who's back: Mathieu Raynal whistled up to referee England v All Blacks

Mathieu Raynal was at the centre of controversy with his time-wasting call against the Wallabies in their Bledisloe Cup loss to the All Blacks in Melbourne in September.

French referee Mathieu Raynal – the man at the centre of the Bledisloe Cup time-wasting furore two months ago – has been whistled up as a late replacement to officiate the All Blacks’ test with England on Sunday (NZ time).

Australian Nic Berry was scheduled to ref the test at Twickenham – New Zealand’s last of the year – however World Rugby on Wednesday (NZT) announced he has headed home for personal reasons.

That has seen an 11th hour call-up for Raynal, who had been down to do the Romania v Samoa test in Bucharest.

In the wake of the fiasco in Melbourne in September, where Raynal controversially pulled up Wallabies first five-eighth Bernard Foley for taking too long with a penalty, which then saw the All Blacks score the match-winning try from the resulting scrum, the 41-year-old had seemingly dropped down World Rugby’s pecking order.

When the appointments for this month’s internationals were released, the low-key test in Romania was Raynal’s only game with the whistle.

However, remarkably, this is the Frenchman’s second-straight late reprieve, having also been called in as a replacement for last weekend’s Ireland v Fiji clash in Dublin due to an injury to Jaco Peyper.

All Blacks / YouTube Ian Foster says there's a spring in his team's step as they head to Twickenham.

The All Blacks have had decent success under both Berry and Raynal in recent times.

In their most recent test refereed by Berry they produced their big 53-3 bounce-back Rugby Championship win against Argentina in Hamilton in September, while they beat the same opponents 39-0 in Robina last year and 38-0 in Newcastle in 2020, after not winning their first two tests under him – losing 24-22 to the Wallabies in Brisbane in 2020 and drawing 16-16 with the Springboks in Wellington in 2019.

Under Raynal the All Blacks suffered their historic 40-29 defeat to Ireland in Chicago in 2016, but the following year hammered Samoa 78-0 in Auckland, defeated Argentina 35-17 in Buenos Aires in 2018, thrashed Wales 54-16 in Cardiff last year, then of course kept the Bledisloe safe with their escape at Marvel Stadium this year.

Asked whether the change in referee would alter anything for them, All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan offered up a succinct four-word summation.

"No, not really. No.''

England’s Christophe Ridley will now replace Raynal as referee for Romania v Samoa, wile Ireland’s Chris Busby replaces Ridley as assistant referee for France’s test with Japan in Toulouse on Monday (NZT).