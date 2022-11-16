All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor reflects on 2019 World Cup loss to England

Impressive England outclass the All Blacks in Yokohama to cruise into their fourth Rugby World Cup final.

Codie Taylor has described the pain of the All Blacks' agonising loss to England in the 2019 World Cup semifinal by discussing a metaphorical punch in the head.

With England once again standing tall on the horizon, when the two old foes meet at Twickenham in London on Sunday morning (NZ time), it will be the first time they have clashed since the global tournament in Japan. Taylor offered his recollections of the disastrous result that ended the All Blacks' hopes of winning their third consecutive tournament.

Yokohama Stadium was the battleground and England were the victors.

The 19-7 win in front of 65,000 people was arguably one of England's greatest days on a rugby field, as they upset the tournament favourite to earn the right to play South Africa in the final.

There were no excuses from the All Blacks; they knew they had been stomped on by a rampant English team and in the days that followed they shed tears as they attempted to explain how things could go so horribly wrong.

Taylor, who started the match before being replaced by Dane Coles soon after halftime, was blunt in his assessment of what unfolded in Yokohama.

“I think we just mentally got outplayed,” Taylor said. “They came at us, and [we] probably got punched in the face a couple of times and we didn't get out of it.

“But, jeez, we are going to get much of the same this week. And the boys are up for that challenge and what it is going to bring.”

Although three years have passed, a large chunk of the team that were forced to accept their World Cup dreams had been splintered by England that day, remain on duty for the All Blacks.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor is tackled by Manu Tuilangi of England during the Rugby World Cup semifinal in Yokohama in 2019. England won 19-7.

None of the management team, or the players, would have forgotten the anguish of seeing referee Nigel Owens blow full-time on that nightmare, before the jubilant English players raised their fists in triumph.

The fact England went on to lose to South Africa a week later was no consolation either.

First five-eighth Richie Mo'unga later provided an assessment of how things went haywire, noting the All Blacks' tactic of stationing him at centre off defensive lineouts was exploited by a smart backline move and led to England scoring an early try to Manu Tuilagi.

Unlike former coach Sir Steve Hansen, who was always going to retire after the World Cup, Eddie Jones has remained in charge of England and the All Blacks will be extremely vigilant about any unexpected tricks he may present at Twickenham.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jordie Barrett and Codie Taylor celebrate the All Blacks’ win over the Wallabies in Auckland this season.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan, who was employed as Crusaders boss Scott Robertson's offsider at the time, was at the ground. He, like all other New Zealanders at the venue, had to accept the best team on the day won.

But he is not looking in the rearview mirror.

“We are really looking forward to this next test match. We have not used any language around it being our last one, it is just our next one.

“So we look forward to playing at Twickenham.”

Although the finer nuances of England's plans won't be revealed until kick-off, the All Blacks will expect Jones to demand his forwards play as if they have lightning bolts shooting through the soles of their feet.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster and Ryan will aim for their pack to be equally combative; French referee Mathieu Raynal, who controlled the controversial Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne, will have to have his wits about him.

Asked if the All Blacks had a score to settle with England, Taylor responded by saying: “Well, you never like losing.”

Later, when prodded again on the topic of not wanting to lose to this opponent, he was slightly more forthcoming.

“As a couple of top-tier nations going at it, you would be lying as a Kiwi if you said you did not want to play the English and get up. But that just makes these tests so special and to be a part of them is special again.”