Why the All Blacks know not to mess with Brodie Retallick at training

Brodie Retallick is set to play 100 tests for the All Blacks if named to play England in London on Sunday morning.

Brodie Retallick has been throwing his 120kg-plus frame around and creating mayhem during trainings in Britain in recent weeks.

That, quite possibly, has meant his fellow All Blacks have had to trudge back to the team bus with ice packs on bumps, bruises and maybe even the odd cut, wounds they didn't sport at the start of the session.

Not that the All Blacks coaches will be too concerned. Even if his aggression creates the odd flare-up, they like it when lock Retallick pours coal into his engine and flattens anything in his path.

Retallick has been motivated to chuck himself about. Forced to serve a two-match ban for a dangerous clean-out during the 38-31 win over Japan in Tokyo at the start of the northern tour, he was denied the chance to play his 100th test against either Wales or Scotland.

Now Retallick is primed to play England in London on Sunday morning (NZT), where he's expected to celebrate his century of appearances for the All Blacks by starting alongside captain Sam Whitelock.

The duo will also set a record as starting locks, surpassing the milestone of 63 tests they share with ex-Springboks locks Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan may have only started coaching Retallick during the Rugby Championship, but the ex-Crusaders assistant saw enough of him when he coached against the Chiefs to appreciate his appetite for work.

"I have always had a huge amount of respect, I really have,'' Ryan said. "I have obviously coached against him plenty of times in Super Rugby games and when he is on and he's in great form, he's a pretty tremendous player.

All Blacks / YouTube Ian Foster says there's a spring in his team's step as they head to Twickenham.

"He holds a lot of respect in the All Blacks group. He demands a lot out of the jersey, and people in the room and people on the grass and also the coaches. It will be a tremendous achievement for big Guz.''

This is also expected to be the 31-year-old Retallick's final outing for the All Blacks at Twickenham. He has hinted he will retire from international rugby after next year's World Cup in France, and with no northern tour slated this is likely to be last game for his country at Twickenham

A victory would be cherished; it would not only avenge the loss to England in their most recent meeting at the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Yokohama, it would ensure the All Blacks finish their season with seven consecutive wins.

That would be in stark contrast to the unconvincing beginning to year, when they lost four of their first six tests.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP Brodie Retallick leaves the field after he was sent off during the match against Japan on October 29. He was later banned for two weeks.

Team-mate and hooker Codie Taylor, who may be named on the bench as back-up to Samisoni Taukei'aho, confirmed how rugged Retallick can be at trainings, when required to run in the "opposition'' line-up.

"Well, he has been a real prick actually,'' Taylor joked. "We have had to go against him in the last couple of weeks. In saying that, he has prepared the boys really well and all going well, he will get the opportunity this weekend and rip-in.''

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is expected to revamp the team that beat Scotland 31-23 in Edinburgh on Monday morning.

The expected return of Retallick will be one of a number of changes. Tyrel Lomax may return as the starting tighthead. Scott Barrett could be a candidate to be the run-on No 6, if not required to sit on the bench as insurance for the locks. Otherwise Foster may start Shannon Frizell on the side of the scrum.

Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga are likely to be the inside backs, with Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane the midfield combination. Beauden Barrett at fullback, and Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece on the wings could round out the back three.

The All Blacks' record against England is very good; they have lost just eight, and drawn once, in 42 tests since 1905.

They will be desperate to end the year on a high, rather than spend the long journey home pondering a loss. The All Blacks know they owe that to themselves.

"We don't really have to answer any questions, externally,'' Taylor said. "As a team we want to get somewhere and the progress we have made is stepping in the right direction.

"New Zealand is a hugely proud country, and we want to do them proud. But when you are in this circle that's all that matters, and you want to be doing the jersey justice.''

Possible All Blacks team: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Shannon Frizell, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.