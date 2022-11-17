All Blacks forwards must muscle up to deny England another famous victory

The All Blacks forwards had a lot to do after their July series defeat at home against Ireland.

ANALYSIS: Will the real All Blacks forwards please stand up. Ian Foster’s big men will face their demons at Twickenham this weekend in a contest that could not only define a year, but provide a gilt-edged guideline to the World Cup prospects of a once mighty team on the rebuild.

Not so long ago you wouldn’t have given tuppence for the chances of Foster’s All Blacks at next year’s global event, where they will share a pool with red-hot tournament hosts France, and play a quarterfinal against either world No 1 Ireland or defending champs South Africa.

A year hitherto Foster’s All Blacks staggered to a woeful conclusion to their northern tour with back-to-back defeats to Ireland and France in which their forwards were squeezed into submission by superior packs. Then, a little over six months later, they dropped three of their first four tests of 2022 (two to Ireland at home and one to South Africa in Mbombela) with similarly anaemic efforts by their big men.

At that stage, the wheels were only hanging on by a thread. The awesome All Blacks had lost five of their last six, they had already sacked two assistant coaches (including their forwards boss) and plans were advanced to replace the head honcho. The point of no return was about to be reached unless something remarkable happened at the Springboks’ intimidating fortress of Ellis Park.

Well, it’s now history that the rugby miracle was delivered, the All Blacks – behind a rejuvenated, and reinvigorated, forward pack – dug their way out of a late 23-21 hole, and cantered to a 35-23 victory a man down to save not just their season, but Foster’s job.

From there, with one or two further missteps, the rebuild has continued apace, and now Foster’s men head into their tour, and season, finale against Eddie Jones’ England at Twickenham within touching distance of seven straight victories to sign off on.

And it could not be a more defining clash with which to wrap things up. The last time the New Zealanders played England Jones masterminded a triumphant 2019 World Cup semifinal ambush in Yokohama that sent the All Blacks tumbling out of the tournament in their quest for an historic threepeat.

And, wouldn't you know it, on that occasion, too, the All Blacks forwards were ground into the turf, battered into submission, by an opposition pack that laid a mighty foundation for a victory heard round the world.

Now, three years later, they meet again, with the repercussions of that contest ringing in the ears of both participants. England, with Jones still pulling the strings, have the blueprint on hand to bring the powerful All Blacks to their knees, if they’re good enough to institute it.

And the All Blacks forwards will understand too well that for anything positive to happen for them at Fortress Twickers on Saturday (6.30am kickoff Sunday NZT) they will have to step up to the mark and fight fire with fire.

Three years ago they had sand kicked in their faces, and had no response. This weekend they must, as Codie Taylor so quaintly put it this week, take the punch in the face, and come back swinging. Metaphorically, of course.

It’s an intriguing contest for Foster’s All Blacks as they look to go a perfect four for four on tour, and extend their win streak to seven. That, for all their inability to back up the complete performances, would represent a fabulous turnaround from the agony of July and angst of August.

James Crombie/Photosport To the victor the spoils: Sam Whitelock walked off Stade de France last November with plenty to ponder.

Of course they know where England’s challenge is coming; it’s just a matter of being good enough, and brave enough, to meet that threat head on, and establish the foundation necessary to exert their own dominance – with pace, skill, speed and a fury of their own.

It’s notable, too, that the forwards shape as the deciding factor in an epic contest. Foster has undoubtedly refreshed his pack, and addressed many of his key issues, even if he has been a little slow to do so for some people’s liking.

Last November the All Blacks pack looked tired and past its best. Even reliable types like Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick appeared to be struggling, and there was only so much awesome Ardie Savea could do in an eight in retreat.

But there has been a refresh. The top young front row of Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax have come from either deep in the squad, or outside of it. They are the future, and it is now. Shannon Frizell has found his best form at this level too, and provided welcome steel on the flank. Dalton Papalii has also had a long-overdue crack at No 7.

Jason Ryan’s mid-season addition as forwards coach appears to have been a shot in the arm as well, and now the likes of Whitelock, Retallick (when he’s not suspended), Scott Barrett and the remarkable Savea are back doing what they do best.

Foster talks often about the growth and progress made by his All Blacks in 2022. Nowhere has that been more evident than in a pack that is finally packing a collective punch. Twickenham awaits. There are demons to slay.