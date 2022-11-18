All Blacks v England: Brodie Retallick back for 100th test, Mark Telea nabs right wing

Ian Foster says there's a spring in his team's step as they head to Twickenham.

Brodie Retallick returns for his 100th test cap and Mark Telea has been retained on the right wing as All Blacks coach Ian Foster wheels out the big guns one last time in 2022 in a quest to defeat England at Twickenham and secure a northern tour sweep.

Foster named in effect his strongest match-day 23 overnight, making seven changes in total to the group that walloped Wales 55-23 in Cardiff. The All Blacks are chasing a seventh consecutive test victory to bring the curtain down on a season that started badly, but has seen a correction of sorts over the latter stages.

Retallick’ returns from suspension as lock for his milestone test after copping a two-match ban following a red card against Japan. The 31-year-old will become just the 12th All Blacks centurion and will combine with skipper Sam Whitelock to start in the second row for a world record 64th time

Telea is the big selection mover for the clash (Sunday 6.30am kickoff NZT), leapfrogging Sevu Reece for the No 14 jersey after an impressive two-try debut against Scotland.

The other changes from Foster’s top lineup that rolled Wales sees Scott Barrett shift to the No 6 role, Shannon Frizell drop to the bench as one of two loose forward covers alongside Hoskins Sotutu, George Bower and Nepo Laulala get the nod as backup props and veteran TJ Perenara come in as the impact halfback off the pine.

In what must have been a tight selection at hooker, Codie Taylor has been named to start, with the in-form Samisoni Taukei’aho handed the bench role.

With the exception of Telea’s promotion, Foster has returned to his top backline that has served him so well in recent tests, with Beauden Barrett at fullback, Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett in midfield and Richie Mo’unga and Aaron Smith running the show in the halves.

The pack also has a familiar look about it, with Ardie Savea and Dalton Papalii combining with Scott Barrett in a powerful loose trio and standout props Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot back on starting duty.

The All Blacks are three from three on tour, after beating Japan, Wales and Scotland, but shaky performances have continued to dog them during their winning streak.

Foster’s men bumbled their way to a 38-31 victory against Japan at the end of October, before thrashing Wales. Their inconsistency then reared its ugly head again on Monday (NZT) when they overcame a second-half deficit to secure an unconvincing 31-23 win against Scotland.

Stuff Eddie Jones’ England poses the biggest threat to Ian Foster and the All Blacks on the northern tour.

The toughest test has been saved for last. England coach Eddie Jones says victory against the All Blacks is “there for the taking” as his side looks to repeat its World Cup semifinal ambush of the New Zealanders.

“There’s a narrative that says England can’t beat New Zealand but in 2019 we showed that if you’ve got the right attitude and the right game plan then history can be broken,” he said.

Assistant coach Anthony Seibold backed up Jones’ comments.

“We want to go after them and the comments from Eddie are a good indication of where we want to take our training week and how we want to start the game ... we want to start the game fast, we want to take it to the New Zealand side.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster added: “We feel the squad has been building nicely throughout this tour. Playing England is something we don’t get to do often, so this is an opportunity to continue our growth at one of the great venues in world rugby.”

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, ​​​​​​​Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; ​​​​​​​Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, ​​​​​​​Scott Barrett, ​​​​​​​Sam Whitelock (capt), ​​​​​​​Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, ​​​​​​​Codie Taylor, ​​​​​​​Ethan De Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Nepo Laulala, Shannon Frizell, Hoskins Sotutu, TJ Perenara, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown,