All Black TJ Perenara's rollercoaster 2022 has a final twist in the tail

The All Blacks have named their starting XV to take on England at Twickenham on Sunday morning (NZT).

A bookmaker may not have bothered offering odds on TJ Perenara's chances of playing England at Twickenham when the All Blacks squad was named on October 9.

To be fair, who would have?

When All Blacks coach Ian Foster revealed his 35-strong group for the northern hemisphere tour, there were few, if any, moans of dissent when Perenara wasn't invited.

Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie and Folau Fakatava were listed as the three halfbacks. Perenara, meanwhile, was named in the All Blacks XV squad along with fellow No 9s Brad Weber and Cameron Roigard for a two-game tour of Ireland and England.

Even when Fakatava had to withdraw because of a knee injury, it was Weber who joined the All Blacks for their opening games against Japan and Wales.

Again, there was silence from supporters. Although Perenara had been in excellent form for Wellington, who won the NPC and the Ranfurly Shield, many believed his time with the All Blacks was up.

Then the storyline took an unexpected twist. Foster revealed he had asked Perenara to join the All Blacks for the second leg of the tour, and shipped Weber back to the All Blacks XV.

In doing so Foster applied the jumper-leads to a test career that appeared kaput after the Wellingtonian hadn't played a test in 2022.

Scott Heppell/AP TJ Perenara played his first test of 2022 when he took the field as a replacement against Scotland last weekend. The All Blacks won 31-23 in Edinburgh.

When the All Blacks played Scotland in Edinburgh last weekend, Perenara, in his 79th test appearance, played a major role in guiding the shaky tourists to a 31-23 win after he replaced Christie in the 59th minute.

Now he's poised to play the tour finale in London, preferred ahead of Christie as the back-up to Smith, and will participate in the haka on the famous turf at Twickers’.

England captain Owen Farrell, who will make his 100th test appearance, is sure to attract the attention of the TV cameras during the pre-game routine.

He appeared to smirk during the haka prior to the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Yokohama, which England won 19-7, but has since told a magazine he was simply pumped-up for the game.

SPARK SPORT Impressive England outclass the All Blacks in Yokohama to cruise into their fourth Rugby World Cup final.

"I was just thinking 'how good is this?' To be involved in this, a World Cup semifinal, waiting to play one of the best teams of all time,'' Farrell told Men's Health UK magazine.

When questioned about Farrell's facial expression, Perenara said he had no issues with how opponents choose to react.

"You definitely spot them. But I don't see it as a sign of disrespect,'' Perenara said. "Even if it was a smirk. You just said it wasn't but even if it was, people are entitled to respond the way they want to respond.

"There have been numerous different responses to hakas that I have led, and hakas that I have been a part of and for me it's more about them than it is about us.

"It's them wanting to show their unity and how they, I suppose, lay down their challenge.''

This fixture will be the first time the All Blacks and England have met since that semifinal.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images TJ Perenara helped Wellington win the NPC and the Ranfurly Shield when he was left out of the All Blacks earlier this season.

Perenara, having replaced Smith in the second half in Yokohama, was on the field as the English celebrated their upset win. But that's in the past, he insists. He won’t use it as motivation.

"I don't think about it any more, now,'' Perenara said. "It definitely does hurt, losing test matches. Especially big ones like that. Losing a semifinal to any team hurts.

"But, for us, we are about this job.''

Later he had this to say on that defeat: "If we are still holding to things that happened in '19, I think we are holding ourselves back to be honest.''

So now Perenara, 30, will join his fellow All Blacks in taking the bus to Twickenham where they will be greeted by some of the 82,000 fans who will fill the stadium.

The All Blacks' most recent appearance against England in London was a close scrape; in 2018 the officials denied flanker Sam Underhill a late try because replacement lock Courtney Lawes, who charged down a Perenara clearance kick, was offside.

The All Blacks, having trailed 15-0 after 23 minutes, won 16-15. After the match the English fans and their media fumed, as they stewed on the disallowed Underhill try.

"Some of these test matches go down to big plays like that, and I have been on the wrong end of some of those plays too,'' Perenara stated. "We were fortunate that day.

"So hopefully we can execute, and they don't get to charge a kick of mine down, and put us under pressure like that.''