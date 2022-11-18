'Proud' Brodie Retallick reflects on 100 All Blacks tests: 'It's awesome to still be here'

A lifetime, or 99 tests, ago Brodie Retallick came into the All Blacks as an ambitious young man who saw fellow lock Sam Whitelock as, not so much a partner in grime, but a rival whose jersey he wanted.

It is fair to say that the passage of time has changed that mindset markedly and on Saturday (6.30am Sunday NZT) against England at Twickenham the 31-year-old will tick off two pretty special achievements that are a testament to the competitive drive that has never left him, not to mention the fact that there is very much room in these All Blacks for them both.

Retallick will become the 12th member of the All Blacks centurion’s club when he returns from a two-game suspension to run out for his 100th test as the New Zealanders look to finish their year with a sweep of the northern tour and a seventh victory on the bounce.

He will also line up alongside his old mate Whitelock in the second row for the 64th time, beating the world record of 63 previously held by the redoubtable South African pair of Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha to make it a special occasion all round.

The big lock reflected on the milestone achievement during a predictably measured, low-key press conference in London, though he did offer a glimpse into that early competitive drive when he was asked what had made his partnership with Whitelock so enduring, and successful.

“It’s hard to point to one thing,” said the lock who made his test debut against Ireland in Auckland in 2012. “Sam has had 140-odd games (142), and he knows what he’s doing and has a wealth of experience. When I came into the team he’d been there for three years and I was just always trying to push him and be competitive.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport The All Blacks second row of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock will become the most capped due in test history.

“At the start I was trying to take his jersey I suppose. We’ve played a lot together and it’s a relationship I cherish a lot. We have spent a lot of time together.”

And while both have scaled the heights in their position, Retallick admitted they were different personalities away from the test match arena.

“I’m pretty relaxed, and he likes to nail all his homework,” said the Chiefs stalwart who grew up in Christchurch but made the Hawke’s Bay his base in the professional game. “He’s a farmer and a hunter, and I don’t do too much of that these days. But we definitely get on.”

Retallick will have his wife and two children on hand at Twickenham to join him on his special day, and he has a fair idea of what is about to unfold.

“Eleven players have done it, and I’ve probably been around for nine,” he said. “I’ve seen how special it is and how cool a moment it is for not only the player but their family. So I’m looking forward to it. I’m proud and it’s awesome to still be here and still be able to represent the country and the jersey.”

And the challenge of taking on a quality England side at Twickenham shapes as the perfect stage for Retallick to take his special bow.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick scored a try and was sent off in the tour-opening test against Japan in Tokyo.

“It’s right up there as one of the toughest [challenges],” he reflected. “Also one of the most special places to play rugby. We’ve been in Edinburgh and Cardiff the last couple of weeks which are awesome, and to finish at Twickenham in front of 80-plus thousand people, all singing and cheering, and then you’ve got the intensity of playing against England. It’s definitely a special place to play.”

And a chance for the All Blacks to wrap up a year that began so unpromisingly, with that historic home series defeat to Ireland, on a positive note.

“I’ve described it as a rollercoaster,” said the veteran lock of a season that has already featured four defeats. “If you look back to July and where we were post the Irish series, it was somewhere we’ve never been in my career. I think it’s fair to say we’ve come out the other side of that and we’re building.

“We’ve put some performances together, and though we’re still looking for a bit of consistency, it’s the perfect challenge to come up against a big England pack and skilled team to see where we’re really at for the last game of the year.”

A ton of fun, you could say.