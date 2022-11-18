All Blacks v England burning questions: What can we expect in London?

It's difficult not to reflect on the most recent encounter between these teams in Yokohama three years ago.

A rampant England poured fire on the All Blacks’ dream of winning a third consecutive World Cup crown, comprehensively outplaying them to win the semifinal 19-7 in Japan in 2019. Yes, it was a shock.

A week earlier it was the All Blacks who were the talk of the town, having produced a cold-blooded performance to drive a spike through Ireland’s hopes of advancing past the quarterfinal stage. Having thumped the Irish 46-14, the All Blacks, the gifted matadors of the world rugby, were expected to be too good for the English.

Of course, England deserved respect. But the All Blacks appeared to have everything sorted. Wrong. In the days before the semi, England coach Eddie Jones gathered his team and produced a samurai sword to split a kiwifruit in half.

That’s one way of sending a message. His players responded with one of their country’s most memorable performances in history. Now Jones is, once again, trying to bowl the All Blacks. There's been no talk of swords, or chopped fruit, but he will have some tricks in store. So, too, will All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

All will be revealed at Twickenham in London on Sunday morning. Richard Knowler and Robert van Royen provide their views ahead of the All Blacks’ last test in 2022.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images The All Blacks perform the haka before the World Cup semifinal in Yokohama in 2019

Which player in the England team can cause the All Blacks the most problems at Twickenham?

Knowler: Centre Manu Tuilagai. You have to respect him, given the impact he’s had against the All Blacks in the past.

Remember 2012? He had a hand in the tries to Brad Barritt and Chris Ashton, and scored one himself off an intercept. England won that match at Twickenham 38-21. Tuilagi also scored for England in the World Cup semifinal in 2019.

This is not a player who fears the All Blacks.

Van Royen: Look no further than No 7 Tom Curry, an openside flanker of the highest quality. The 24-year-old needs only the smallest of windows to wreak havoc at the breakdown. Best the All Blacks' cleaners are prepared to blast him off the ball early and often.

Rui Vieira/AP Scott Barrett has been named at blindside flanker for the test against England.

What are your thoughts on the decision to start Scott Barrett at No 6?

Knowler: The first task is to shunt the memories of the ill-fated World Cup semi out of the old grey matter. Former coach Sir Steve Hansen's surprise decision to re-jig his back row, to allow lock Barrett to start on the side of the scrum, backfired three years ago.

At halftime Hansen whistled-up Sam Cane from the bench as a replacement for Barrett, returning to the loose forward formation that had served the team well until that game. Barrett just didn't have the desired impact, the idea being he would give the All Blacks the edge, or least parity, in the lineouts.

Time heals old wounds. Barrett is good enough to be a world-class No 6. This will be a big test of his skill and character.

Van Royen: It's a good move, particularly because it allows Ian Foster to jettison rugged lock Brodie Retallick into the second row alongside his old mate Sam Whitelock.

Barrett has shown he's more than up to the task of playing blindside flanker, and the No 6 jersey could well be what he dons at crunch time in France next year.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Samisoni Taukei'aho has been listed on the bench as back-up to Codie Taylor.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho can't crack the starting team, with Codie Taylor preferred to start. Do you agree with the strategy of using the powerful Taukei'aho off the bench?

Knowler: No. He’s been one of the form All Blacks. Foster has put his trust in Taylor, who suffered a form slump earlier in the season. Yes, Taukei’aho is a great impact player – he can thrust through tired tacklers with frightening ease at times – but I would prefer the All Blacks started their best No 2 from the kick-off.

Van Royen: No. And not because Taukei'aho and his immense frame won't inject a ton of venom into the match. Taukei'aho is one of the team's best performing forwards, one of only two - Ardie Savea is the other - who consistently steams over the advantage line. He should start, as he did against Scotland last week, when Taylor showed he can bring the goods off the pine.

Phil Walter/Getty Images All Blacks coaches Joe Schmidt, Ian Foster and Jason Ryan will remain in charge through to the World Cup in France next year.

Beat England and the All Blacks will finish the season with nine wins and four losses. Given the crater-sized hole they were in not so long ago, would you jot 2022 down as a successful campaign should they get the job done at Twickenham?

Knowler: Yes. Fair’s fair. Securing the Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup and four wins up north would be a fair return after a shocking start to the year. A win at Twickenham may not erase the memories of the 2-1 series loss to Ireland, and the first-ever loss to Argentina in New Zealand, but it will go some way to healing the wounds.

Van Royen: Successful might be going a bit too far. However, a seventh win on the trot would certainly salvage what was a right pig of a season not so long ao. The best decision Foster made this year was to axe forwards coach John Plumtree and replace him with Jason Ryan, Scott Robertson's long-time right-hand man.

David Rogers/Getty Images Dalton Papali'i will start at No 7 for the All Blacks against England in London.

Have you seen enough from Dalton Papali'i in the No 7 jersey the past fortnight to suggest injured skipper Sam Cane should be worried about job security less than a year out from the World Cup?

Knowler: Yes. We know Foster won’t ditch Cane, barring injury or a shocking form slump for the Chiefs next year, but that doesn’t mean we have to refrain from banging the drum on this issue.

Van Royen: No. It will take Foster removing Cane as captain for the flanker to be in danger of losing his starting job. Under pressure to do just that earlier this year, Foster refrained from doing so and is unlikely to entertain the prospect as the World Cup quickly approaches.