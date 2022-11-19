Rise of the machine: How Brodie Retallick became an All Blacks great

Brodie Retallick will play his 100th test for the All Blacks when they meet England in London on Sunday morning.

Brodie Retallick grew up in a part of New Zealand where, if you walked into a public bar on a weekend during the rugby season, you would likely find a game displayed on a TV screen.

Like many rural areas in this country North Canterbury is a place where you could probably also enter such an establishment and, if you felt the need, strike up a conversation with a stranger about the sport over a beer and a pie.

For Retallick, growing up in Amberley, rugby would have been a game many kids were aware of during the short chilly winter days. If they didn't play it, they would have known someone who did.

As the nephew of former All Blacks prop John Ashworth, who formed a front row combination with Gary Knight and Andy Dalton in the 1980s, Retallick would have received an early education about the power of the black jersey from family and friends.

Retallick has since carved out his own path as, arguably, one of the greatest locks to play for New Zealand.

On Sunday morning he will earn his 100th test cap, becoming the 12th All Black to reach the milestone.

Just one other lock has achieved that feat. That man is Sam Whitelock, who will captain the All Blacks against England in London, and will pack down alongside Retallick in the second row.

ALL BLACKS All Blacks coach discusses his key selections for Twickenham.

The pair will also set a new world record for test locks starting alongside each together, surpassing the record of 63 they share with South Africa's Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield.

This is how Retallick embarked on a journey that led him to being one of the greats.

1991: Brodie Allan Retallick was born in Rangiora on May 31.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Brodie Retallick played for the CBHS first XV in 2008 and 2009.

2008-09: He was a member of the Christchurch Boys' High School 1st XV and, not surprisingly, plays lock. Retallick commutes to the school from Amberley on a daily basis.

He also played basketball and enjoyed rowing, but rugby proved to be the big winner.

Despite playing for the Canterbury Metro under-18 team Retallick wasn’t offered a contract to join the Canterbury academy. Instead he was chased by Hawke's Bay, thanks to diligent work by the provincial team's forwards coach Tom Coventry.

John Bisset/Stuff Brodie Retallick rowed for Christchurch Boys’ High School at the Maadi Cup.

Retallick and his father travelled north to assess the Hawke's Bay set-up, and within weeks Coventry was rewarded with the news that the teenager was keen to move north to progress his rugby career.

Retallick joined the Central Hawke's Bay club. Ashworth, who farms and owns a vineyard in the region, was one of the club's coaches.

2010: Retallick, 19, made his provincial debut for Hawke's Bay. He made two appearances.

2011: Having established himself in the Magpies' provincial side, Retallick was picked in the New Zealand under-20 team coached by Dave Rennie.

The team won the junior world championship title and Rennie made sure Retallick was lined-up for a professional contract with the Chiefs.

John selkirk Chiefs players Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane celebrate making the All Blacks’ training squad in 2012.

2012: Retallick made his Super Rugby debut for the Chiefs, who were coached by Rennie. The Chiefs won their first-ever title that season.

Retallick made his All Blacks debut against Ireland in Auckland on June 9. He started alongside Whitelock in the second row, and the All Blacks won 42-10.

2013: The Chiefs defended their Super Rugby title.

2014: Retallick was named World Rugby's player of the year. He also won the prestigious Kelvin R Tremain trophy at the NZ Rugby awards.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Brodie Retallick has played in two World Cups.

2015: The All Blacks won the World Cup, beating Australia in the final in London. Retallick and Whitelock locked the All Blacks’ scrum.

2018: Retallick was rewarded with World Rugby's try of the year award, recognition for a five-pointer he scored for the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Sydney.

2019: A shoulder injury almost derailed his chances of playing in the World Cup in Japan.

A clean-out by Springbok RG Snyman injured Retallick during the Rugby Championship, sending shock waves through the All Blacks’ camp.

Retallick was selected, but was limited to just one pool game against Namibia before the quarterfinal against Ireland.

He started in the win over the Irish and the ill-fated defeat to England in the semifinal. Despite showing few signs of being bothered by the shoulder problem, Retallick, like many of his team-mates, was unable to match the ferocity of the English forwards in Yokohama.

2020: Retallick activated a clause in his NZ Rugby contract that allowed him to avoid playing all rugby in New Zealand, and instead pick-up a lucrative contract with Japanese club Kobelco Steelers.

The pandemic cut short his time in Japan, but he was still off-limits to the All Blacks when their season re-started.

2021: Still contracted to Kobelco, Retallick made no appearances for the Chiefs. He returned to the All Blacks for the first time in almost 19 months, against Fiji in Dunedin on July 10.

Later in the season he captained the All Blacks for the first time against Argentina on the Gold Coast. The All Blacks won 39-0.

2022: Received his first red card as an All Black, during the test against Japan in Tokyo on October 29.

Retallick was sent-off for a dangerous clean-out on Japanese flanker Kazuki Himeno, and was suspended for two matches.

Having served his suspension he was available for selection ahead of the England test – the last of the year for the All Blacks.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster didn’t hesitate to select Retallick to play at Twickenham.