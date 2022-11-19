All Blacks v England: Rookie second rowers out to upset world’s best lock pairing

Mouritz Botha played 10 tests for England from 2011 to 2012

ANALYSIS: The All Blacks have been under fire in the media but the worst thing you can do is write New Zealand off. While last week’s test match against Scotland revealed some weaknesses, it also showed the All Blacks’ class when they can string it together.

I see that Eddie Jones has said that the All Blacks are “there for the taking” on their test at Twickenham (6.30am Sunday NZT). I reckon what Eddie says and what he actually thinks doesn’t necessarily correlate. However, the All Blacks have had an up-and-down season and were struggling at times for results with losses to Ireland, South Africa and Argentina as a case in point.

The All Blacks are a class outfit but they have lost some of their magic formula. A change in coaching staff and playing personnel has had an effect. But as soon as you think, “Here we go, we can take the All Blacks” they put on a performance and it looks like everything is fixed again.

To be at the top of world rugby for as long as they were was an incredible feat. When you are at the summit everyone is always chasing you, so to stay there for so long was a huge achievement. To offer an analogy, as a boxer you can only be at the top for so long before someone knocks you off your pedestal. France and Ireland have built incredible squad depth and it’s something that New Zealand are building towards again.

The All Blacks definitely have some areas they need more depth in. The backrow is in a space where they will be looking to strengthen along with at first and second-five eighth. For me, neither Beauden Barrett nor Richie Mo’unga are on top form at the moment, and whether it’s from being rotated too much or carrying niggles, I’m not too sure but there are areas they’d like to strengthen and require players to settle and take the reins.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport All Blacks locks Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

When it comes to the second row, Brodie Retalllick and Sam Whitelock are arguably the best lock pairing in the world and there is a lot of experience there. In contrast, England will have two rookies in the second row. Jones is trying to build squad depth and the second row is a point of focus with the World Cup in mind. England have made use of a second rower at No 6.

With Sam Simmonds at No 8, England definitely need that extra lineout option. To have someone who is an out-and-out lineout specialist at 6 ensures England have three really good lineout options and, as a coach, you can’t ask for more.

The last time the two sides met was in the 2019 World Cup semifinal when England won 19-7. It will be tough for England to replicate that performance as they are at a building stage for France 2023. I don’t want to say that New Zealand are the favourites but it’s hard to see young guys like Jonny Hill and Dave Ribbans dominating.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jonny Hill of England during game three of their series against the Wallabies in July.

Ribbans is only playing his second test and Hill is quite inexperienced as well, so they could be exposed. However, sometimes it’s a blessing because you throw someone in who is young and naive out there and they don’t even blink an eye. Jones has been brave with so many young and inexperienced players in the squad and it could bear fruit next year.

With Jason Ryan as the All Blacks’ forward coach, I have no doubt that New Zealand’s pack will be incredibly well-drilled. Over the years, he has shown that he is leading the way in terms of what his teams have done. Other teams have watched and followed the trends that he has set. As a coach myself these days, I take in the maul defence, how they set up the maul and the timing of the hit.

Nowadays, the maul is so technical and there are many things to consider when mauling. You are no longer just looking at the maul but winning the hit when you land. Each year, rugby gets more professional and technical and we are forever trying to find ways to gain an upper hand.

Tom Shaw/Getty Images Former England international Mauritz Botha.

If I was called into the England camp this week, I would tell them they need to get their set-piece spot on and try to gain dominance in that area via scrum, lineout and maul. Discipline will also be key but whoever can control what I call those periods of chaos the best will win.

Having a plan during those periods of chaos – when the game is more unstructured – and being able to execute, is probably the key to winning rugby games at the moment.

The All Blacks possess players who can create moments of magic in those periods of chaos. From a turnover or loose ball, if the ball gets into their hands they can create something because there is disorganisation on defence. England typically get good line speed and do well when they’ve got numbers and spacing but the All Blacks are usually able to spot the space and move the ball there or use their footwork to take advantage.

There are so many players scattered throughout the All Blacks side who have skills and vision to switch on in those moments and that is what makes them such a special team.