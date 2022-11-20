Live: England roar back to earn a 25-25 draw with 14-man All Blacks at Twickenham

It’s easy to forget the All Blacks have won six straight games ahead of their final test of the season – against England at Twickenham on Sunday morning (NZ time).

Indeed, the criticism being fired at head coach Ian Foster and his All Blacks has quieted considerably the past few months.

To think Foster was on the cusp of being sacked in August, even before New Zealand suffered a shock loss to Argentina on home soil.

It was a foul campaign, one which threatened to spiral out of control.

However, while the All Blacks have continued to struggle for consistency, it’s fair to say they will salvage their season if they can handle Eddie Jones’ English at Twickenham and finish the year with a 9-4 record on a day lock Brodie Retallick notches his 100th test for the All Blacks.

THE GAME

What: All Blacks v England

Where: Twickenham, London

Kickoff: 6.30am, Sunday

Ian Walton/AP England players celebrate after Will Stuart, bottom left, scored one of his two tries against the All Blacks.

THE TEAMS

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (c), Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan De Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Nepo Laulala, Shannon Frizell, Hoskins Sotutu, TJ Perenara, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.

England: Freddie Steward, Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonny May, Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet, Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Sam Simmonds, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, Guy Porter, Henry Slade.

THE REFS

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant referees: Damon Murphy (Australia), Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Television match official: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)

THE ODDS

All Blacks $1.67 England $2.25

THE WEATHER

Overcast with a low chance of rain. A light northerly breeze and a forecast high of 9degC at kickoff.

THE HISTORY

Played 42; All Blacks 33 wins, England 8 wins, 1 draw.