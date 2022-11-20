Nine minutes of despair: All Blacks' Twickenham meltdown sums up sub-par season

ANALYSIS: Nine lousy minutes. (And, from a New Zealand perspective, they were very lousy.) That was the difference between the All Blacks signing off their rollercoaster season in style, and Ian Foster’s men trudging off Twickenham with those familiar doubts swirling over their heads.

But in the end those nine excruciating, exacting minutes laid bare the shortcomings of this All Blacks side as they coughed up a 19-point lead inside the final 10 minutes to tumble to a dispiriting 25-25 draw against a limited, but gritty England side early Sunday (NZT). Talk about your moral defeats snatched from the jaws of victory. Good, but not good enough. Promising, but also hugely depressing. Strong for long stretches, but also decidedly weak when it really mattered.

Make no mistake, this was an All Blacks choke of the highest order, no matter the attempts to paint it otherwise by a head coach in denial. The New Zealanders avoided a similar meltdown in Melbourne by the skin of their teeth; but here there was no sidestepping the reality of a team that lacked the mental strength and physical wherewithal to finish the job in a big-time test.

Think about it. All Blacks sides just don’t fold like a pessimistic poker player. The 1999 World Cup semifinal loss to France featured a similar reversal of fortune, but that played out over a longer period. In Melbourne in September they actually lost an 18-point advantage in the final quarter, only to get out of jail late via an outrageous referee decision.

In so many ways this was the All Blacks’ season in a nutshell. Long stretches of quality marred by decisive moments of ineptitude. Those four defeats from earlier in the campaign are now joined by a draw that will in no way be celebrated. Not the worst season in the professional era, but not far off it either.

These All Blacks have so much to do to put themselves in the World Cup contention picture next year. There is promise, and they are not a million miles from the mark required. But they are also missing crucial ingredients that were laid bare by this, and numerous other wobbly efforts in 2022. It must be a summer of discontent for Foster and his associates, for they have so much to do.

Warren Little/Getty Images Enland celebrate the try that earned them a dramatic 25-25 comeback draw with the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Right, let’s digest this most recent offering.

When Beauden Barrett coolly slotted a dropped goal in the 71st minute for a 25-6 lead, it looked a formality they would kick on to conclude an emphatic rebuild of their season with a seventh consecutive victory in a match marred by Mathieu Raynal’s incessant whistle (there were 30 penalties dished out in a tough match to watch).

Good teams don’t lose 19-point leads inside the final 10 minutes in tests as important as this. Good sides don’t invite their opponents back into the contest the way the All Blacks did early Sunday (NZT). Good rugby players simply do not allow opponents to grasp a lifeline the way Foster’s men did.

Despite his protestations otherwise – Foster later claimed his team was “growing an arm and a leg” and that he was “pretty proud” of a lot of the rugby played – this is not yet an All Blacks team of true quality. Even during the six-test win streak hitherto there have been numerous examples of that.

But this one hurt, because such a strong foundation had been laid through the first three quarters. The New Zealanders had dominated the first spell to lead 17-3 at the break. Their scrum was bossing, their clever kicking game testing England and they were on top at the breakdown. And a magical 50th-minute try to Rieko Ioane off a pinpoint piece of crossfield execution appeared to put them in an unbeatable position.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Rieko Ioane’s second-half try put the All Blacks into a strong position they were not good enough to hold.

But midway through the second spell momentum changed sides. England began creating breaks and chances. The New Zealanders hit backtrack mode. Johnny May started hitting holes. Marcus Smith too. Their team-mates finally realised they could compete.

So when Beauden Barrett, soon after his neatly taken dropped goal, was yellow carded for his defensive play on Smith on the line from a brilliant break, the fuse was lit.

Remember Ellis Park, when a similar situation (Barrett was also sinbinned late, with the New Zealanders trailing) saw Foster’s men produce a scintillating finish to save their coach’s job? This time there was no such response. Replacement prop Will Stuart powered over after Smith’s break, fullback Freddie Steward finished a surging move soon after and in the dying minutes Stuart added a second when he just dotted down in Richie Mo’unga’s tackle to level the scores.

It said it all when, on the final play of the game, England elected to kick the ball into touch from deep, rather than go for the win. This was, for them, already a victory in all but name. And for the men in black it was very much a 25-all defeat.

The stats encapsulated this contest: England finished with a 500-385 advantage in run metres, after trailing 248-132 at the break. The New Zealanders had been ahead in all the key attack categories after 40; but England finished with 64% territory and 54% possession. The men in back missed one first-half tackle, and 17 after the break.

Six wins and a draw in their last seven will be clung to, but those last nine minutes told you all you need to know about these All Blacks.