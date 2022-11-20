Ian Foster praises progress of All Blacks despite 'frustrating' draw against England

The All Blacks squander a big lead as England score three late tries to draw 25-all at Twickenham.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says he was “proud” of large chunks of his team’s effort at Twickenham and feels the 25-25 draw to sign off the year at Twickenham reflected the “progress” made this year.

It was interesting, yet not a surprise, to hear Foster so defiantly upbeat following what could only be described as another final-quarter calamity from the All Blacks as they coughed up a 25-6 lead with nine minutes remaining against Eddie Jones’ England side early Sunday (NZT).

On that, at least, he has been consistent this year as he has continued to search for the positives throughout a rollercoaster campaign from his side that has featured four defeats, a draw and two or three close scrapes against sides they should have handled with ease.

England roared home at Twickenham with three tries in those final nine minutes, aided by a yellow card to visiting fullback Beauden Barrett, to snatch an unlikely stalemate and underline the fragility of these All Blacks at the business end of big rugby tests.

Remember, they also saw an 18-point advantage gobbled up in the final quarter against the Wallabies in Melbourne, only to be rescued by a bizarre late penalty switch that provided an unlikely escape route, and were also outplayed over the run home by the Argentines in Christchurch en route to their historic victory.

Even last weekend against Scotland they saw an early 14-0 lead quickly gobbled up by the hosts and found themselves in a tight spot over the closing stages, only for Mark Telea’s late try to seal an unconvincing 31-23 victory.

James Crombie/INPHO It’s all joy for England as Will Stuart’s late try secures a comeback 25-25 draw against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Once again the All Blacks mixed the excellent with the excruciating as they dominated the English for large swathes of a test they seemed in little danger of coughing up. But when the tide turned against them late, there was a telling inability to right the ship as it headed towards the rocks.

Despite the disappointment of being unable to nail a seventh straight victory to sign off the test year on, Foster was determined to accentuate the positive when he spoke to the media at the post-game press conference in the bowels of Twickenham.

“I felt our first 70 we played the sort of rugby that we want to get to,” said the All Blacks coach. “We’ve had a great tour, and we were pretty determined to come to this game against a team that were very physical against us three years ago (at the World Cup) and we struggled to control the gain-line against ... I thought tonight we did that really well and put ourselves into a position we should have been a little better [from]..

“But credit to England the way they came back … 25-all to finish the year, whilst it’s frustrating, there were large parts of that performance I’m particularly proud of, and it shows a lot of the progress we’ve made in the second half of this year.”

In terms of the meltdown in the final 10 minutes, Foster felt the yellow card to Beauden Barrett (for an illegal defensive play on Marcus Smith on his line) “galvanised” England.

“Once we went down to 14 they went wide, wide, and we weren’t able to stop them bending [us], so we got them on the front-foot.

“It was the type of ball they were trying to get from the start and couldn't quite get it. But they certainly got it at the end. It’s a good growth point for us, and we’ve got to make sure we nail that. They did what they had to do well, and we couldn't stop them in that last part.”

David Rogers/Getty Images There were plenty of smiles as Eddie Jones and Ian Foster reflected on a stalemate at Twickenham.

The All Blacks had chances to close out the victory at 25-18, but did not make enough of a 76th-minute relieving penalty or a TJ Perenara box-kick clearance that handed possession back to the home side.

Foster, though, had no complaints with the decision-making at the death.

“I don’t think you can wind the clock down for two minutes nowadays,” he said. “The breakdown is too heavily officiated … if we’d tried to seal off the game for too long you’re going to concede a penalty in that space.

“I thought we did that right. Ardie [Savea] called for that little kick from TJ, but then he realised he was a metre in front and we lost a chaser off that. We weren’t as clinical as we needed to be, but I'm happy with the decisions.”

Foster also admitted to surprise that England had not chanced their arm and gone for the victory at the end, when they were happy to kick the ball out from deep and settle for the draw.

“All I know is if we flipped it over I would have liked our guys to have a crack, so I’m not sure what their tactics were,” he said. “To be fair to them, they were running hot for 7-8 minutes, things were going really well, and they probably felt like getting back to a draw was a massive achievement.

“So they probably decided to take it.”