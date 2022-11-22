Assessing the All Blacks: Five World Cup year selection headaches for Ian Foster

ANALYSIS: Ian Foster may not be sure about what his side is going to produce in the hurly-burly of the test match arena, but you can rest assured he has pretty much settled on the lineup he will pin his faith on to win back the World Cup in France next year.

The All Blacks coach made that clear in the leadup to the year-ending test against England at Twickenham on Sunday (NZT) that finished in a 25-25 draw in a wild rollercoaster ride that summed up the New Zealanders’ year.

Foster’s All Blacks completed a seven-match unbeaten last part of the year, after dropping three of their first four tests and four in total over the first half of the campaign. But consistency continued to be a major issue, even through a run of six straight victories and the draw to sign off on.

There were signature performances against the Boks in Jo’burg, Argentina in Hamilton and Wallabies in Auckland, but they coughed up big leads against the Aussies in Melbourne and again at Twickenham, and had their wobbles getting past Japan in Tokyo and Scotland in Edinburgh.

“We had to go broad last year with Covid, but this year we deliberately put our more experienced players under pressure early this year. We felt we needed to know whether there was growth in that part of our game, and in many cases we got some positive shifts throughout the second part of this year,” said Foster ahead of the England finale.

“But it has opened the door for a number of younger guys to come in and really put their hands up. There has been a bit of sorting out this year but the competition is great within the squad right now.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Codie Taylor came beck well after a tough night in Christchurch to split time as Ian Foster’s top hooker.

“We have a pretty clear idea about where we sit, but we’re open-minded enough to know that next year there’s Super Rugby, and you still want players peaking. That’s going to be the challenge. But we’ve got a clear idea and we’re happy with the direction we’re heading.”

Still, this is the All Blacks, and there’s always competition. Post northern tour, here are five potential selection headaches for World Cup year:

Codie Taylor or Samisoni Taukei’aho

This is probably Foster’s biggest head-scratcher in terms of who should start. Taukei’aho is the more dynamic operator and has been the big mover of 2022, with seven tries in his 12 tests. He’s barely put a foot wrong. But Taylor bounced back well after a horror test in Christchurch, and brings a veteran’s poise. If Foster’s inclined to go bold, he gives the younger man the chance to set the tone early and uses Taylor as his closer.

Jordie Barrett or Anton Lienert-Brown

The All Blacks coach was late to this one, but Jordie Barrett is a heck of a No 12. And strong showings there against the Wallabies and then Wales and England on tour backed that up. A Barrett-Rieko Ioane midfield has to be Foster’s default setting for ‘23, but the classy Lienert-Brown could yet have a say. He only made it back late this year after shoulder surgery, and a full runway should allow him a decent tilt at a starting spot next year. Right now, you fancy ALB as your bench man.

Shannon Frizell or Scott Barrett

The first question will be: are Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick still the premier lock combination? If the answer is yes (and ‘22 rather firmed that), that’s followed by: must room be found for Barrett in the starting lineup? This is a tough one, as there’s no definitive proof Barrett is a test-class No 6, with the jury still out after four starts. Frizell largely made a good fist of the spot this year, and brought a welcome physicality and consistency. The forward balance seemed off at Twickenham, and it could be Barrett returns to a bench role for RWC.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga is back in the chair guiding he All Blacks at No 10. But will he remain there for RWC?

Richie Mo’unga or Beauden Barrett

Right now there’s room for both, with Jordie Barrett’s move to midfield. But Foster is always going to have a choice at No 10 between two world-class operators. Mo’unga had a mostly positive year, and Barrett was able to wield his influence as a second receiver at fullback. But there’s always Will Jordan lurking as a 15 option, especially now Mark Telea has made his move on the wing, and that would bring this choice back into the spotlight.

Fin Christie or Brad Weber or Folau Fakatava

Aaron Smith looks a cert to sign off his All Blacks career as the starting No 9, but the spot as his chief backup looks wide open. TJ Perenara’s Achilles tendon rupture dims his World Cup prospects, which leaves Christie, Weber and a recuperating Fakatava locked in a three-horse race for the job. Fakatava has work to do after a shaky debut campaign and a knee injury that’s going to delay his start to ‘23. But he’s certainly the more exciting option, with a ton of upside. Christie and Weber loom as the safer alternatives.