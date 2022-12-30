All Blacks exodus: How many players will depart after the 2023 World Cup?

The days of Beauden Barrett, left, and Aaron Smith playing together for the All Blacks are nearing an end.

The great All Blacks exodus. We hear about it every four years when the World Cup rolls around, the prospect of players leaving New Zealand on mass in pursuit of more coin elsewhere. Rugby writer Robert van Royen ponders how big the exodus will be in a year.

Aaron Smith has confirmed he won’t be around after the tournament in France, while lock Brodie Retallick has long indicated he could not only call it quits in New Zealand, but potentially altogether after 2023.

That shouldn’t rock anyone to the core. Both are All Blacks centurions in their 30s, and should not be begrudged for moving on.

The same goes for lock Sam Whitelock, who will turn 35 during next year’s World Cup and is the second most capped All Black of all time, Dane Coles and a bunch of other players.

But what about the possibility of losing players with plenty of years left in their legs? Think rugged loose forward Jackson Hemopo, who surprised everyone by signing with the Dynaboars in Japan as a 25-year-old in 2019.

He was one of seven players to represent the All Blacks in 2019 before heading offshore to continue their careers after the World Cup in Japan.

However, the other six – Sonny Bill Williams, Ryan Crotty, Kieran Read, Ben Smith, Matt Todd and Owen Franks, who has since returned to New Zealand and will turn out for the Hurricanes next year – were in their 30s.

Already 28-year-olds Richie Mo’unga and Shannon Frizell have confirmed they are headed to Japan after the World Cup.

Loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula, whose form for the Chiefs this year powered him into the All Blacks, has also called it quits.

Having fallen out of favour with selectors after playing just 29 minutes during the Irish series, the 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with French club Clermont and will depart New Zealand after next year’s NPC.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks Ardie Savea, left, and Sam Cane are signed with New Zealand Rugby through 2025.

Who is definitely staying?

As it stands, and expect this number to swell in the coming months, 16 All Blacks have recommitted to New Zealand Rugby (NZR) beyond 2023.

That includes six – Codie Taylor, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea and captain Sam Cane – who have inked deals through 2025.

Savea will, however, skip the 2024 Super campaign with the Hurricanes, instead heading to Japan to play for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers. He’ll be eligible for the All Blacks in 2024.

Fellow Hurricane Jordie Barrett, whose latest contract with NZR was confirmed in October, has the option of taking a sabbatical and flagging Super Rugby in 2025.

Dan Peled/Photosport All Blacks wing Sevu Reece is committed to New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders through 2024.

Another 10, including Sevu Reece, Joe Moody, Caleb Clarke and Dalton Papali’i, are signed up through 2024.

Impressive hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, props Ethan de Groot and Ofa Tu’ungafasi, No 8 Hoskins Sotutu, lock Josh Lord and utility Stephen Perofeta are the others locked in beyond the World Cup.

What about the rest?

As far as we know – and it’s worth pointing out some contract extensions aren’t made public – 31 players’ current contracts expire at the end of 2023.

That includes Whitelock, Retallick, Coles and Smith, and halfback TJ Perenara and utility Beauden Barrett, other long-serving players who might well be finished in New Zealand after the World Cup.

As reported this month, Beauden Barrett is considering a two-year deal to play overseas after the World Cup, but is open to returning in 2026 with the 2027 World Cup in Australia in mind.

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images All Blacks pivot Richie Mo’unga is expected to skip one or two seasons of Super Rugby but recommit to New Zealand Rugby after the 2023 World Cup.

Mo’unga, whose unsurprising Japanese move was long ago signalled by Stuff, could also return to New Zealand after completing his three-year deal with Toshiba.

Others who might call it a day include former Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who will have no shortage of league clubs chasing his signature.

Just what the likes of Scott Barrett, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Rieko Ioane and Anton Lienert-Brown do will intrigue.

The same goes for Akira Ioane and Brad Weber, players who are sure to generate enticing offers to play their code elsewhere.

Other notables off contract at the end of 2023 include Will Jordan, Braydon Ennor, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Cullen Grace. Expect them to be amongst the barrage of player re-signings announced in the coming months.

Contracted All Blacks

2025

Codie Taylor, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i, Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea (taking Super Rugby off in 2024), Sam Cane.

2024

Sevu Reece, Joe Moody, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Dalton Papali'i, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot, Hoskins Sotutu, Josh Lord.

2023

Will Jordan, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Cullen Grace, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Richie Mo'unga, Ethan Blackadder, George Bower, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Shannon Frizell, Rieko Ioane, Aaron Smith, Dane Coles, Anton Lienert-Brown, Folau Fakatava, Beauden Barrett, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, TJ Perenara, Tyrel Lomax, Aidan Ross, Quinn Tupaea, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, Brodie Retallick, Mark Telea, Nepo Laulala, Pita Gus Sowakula, Finlay Christie, Fletcher Newell.