Pita Gus Sowakula made two appearances for the All Blacks against Ireland in July. He has not been picked for the team since that series, and is now reported to be on the radar of French Top 14 club Clermont.

He's one of Pita Gus Sowakula's biggest supporters, but Neil Barnes had no quarrel with the two-test loose forward, who is reportedly being hunted by top French club Clermont, being unwanted by the All Blacks' selectors.

That's not to say Taranaki coach Barnes doesn't believe Sowakula can force his way back into the All Blacks squad for the World Cup tournament in France next year.

He does. Sowakula, says Barnes, is capable of being a valuable weapon at the global tournament after being omitted from the All Blacks and All Blacks XV squads that recently toured the northern hemisphere.

While Barnes, who also mentored Sowakula when he worked as forwards coach at the Chiefs between 2016 and 2021, provides a glowing assessment of the No 8/blindside flanker's skills, he understands why he wasn't in the two national squads that travelled north.

Sowakula's form for Taranaki in the NPC, says Barnes, just wasn't up to scratch.

“To be honest his non-selection, to me, wasn't a surprise,” Barnes said. “Because his form for Taranaki, even in Pits' mind, wasn't up to it.

“Yes, he missed out on those two sides, which wasn't great. But if they were considering his form in NPC, I can understand why.”

There were several reasons for Sowakula failing to replicate the performances he produced as a hard charging No 8 for the Chiefs.

He hurt his knee a couple of weeks after rejoining Taranaki, and also had to cope with the disappointment of being dumped from the All Blacks after the domestic series against Ireland in July.

“Obviously he was pretty upset after missing out on the All Blacks squad. That happens to people,” Barnes stated.

“He's a new parent as well. We left him alone for a week, or two weeks, to wrap his head around it and then come back. I have known Pits for a long time, and I know what he is like when he is at his best. And he wasn't at his best for us, unfortunately.

“He is pretty driven, now, to get back to his best and that's good for everybody.”

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Taranaki coach Neil Barnes says Pita Gus Sowakula’s skills make him a potent attacking weapon and his defence is also a major asset.

Sowakula's name has, again, bobbed up in news bulletins; a French website has reported he’s being chased by Top 14 club Clermont. He is contracted to NZ Rugby and the Chiefs for 2023.

Many rugby fans, judging from comments on websites and social media, believe Sowakula, 28, got a raw deal when he was ditched following two test appearances against the touring Irish.

Barnes says it’s vital to the future, and not get bogged down in the past. He remains confident Sowakula can break into the World Cup squad to help the All Blacks try to bring back the Webb Ellis Cup after they were beaten by England in the semifinal in Japan in 2019.

“Yes, I do. Every coach has their own opinions on what they want out of a player, and what they look for. For me, Pits has got a point of difference above other players.

“It is what he can do with the ball in hand, and his defence as well. If Pita Gus is playing Super, and playing at a really high level, he has got a good a chance as anyone else.”

Competition for loose forward spots ahead of the World Cup will be fierce.

Ardie Savea is clearly the top No 8, ranked ahead of Hoskins Sotutu and Akira Ioane. Ethan Blackadder will return from injury next year, and is an option at blindside flanker or No 8. Crusaders team-mate Cullen Grace also covers those back row spots, as does the Chiefs' Luke Jacobson.

Prior to picking the two national squads All Blacks' forwards coach Jason Ryan called Barnes to discuss Sowakula's form. Barnes, now back in New Zealand after assisting former All Black Kieran Crowley with Italy, welcomed the chat and Ryan's feedback on Sowakula.

“Jason does his work, and if he has looked at the NPC, that is what he has seen and how he has formed his opinion, I respect that,” Barnes noted.

“It is up to Pits to get out there and show something different. And I hope he does. I genuinely believe he can be an asset for the All Blacks.”