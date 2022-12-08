Mark Robinson says New Zealand Rugby 'having conversations' around next All Blacks coach

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson acknowledges the next All Blacks coach may have to be decided ahead of the World Cup.

With Warren Gatland’s words of advice ringing in his ear, New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson has confirmed “discussions” have already started around the appointment of the All Blacks coach post the 2023 World Cup.

At a press conference in Auckland to introduce new board chair Dame Patsy Reddy, who takes over the leadership from the retiring Stewart Mitchell on February 1, NZR chief executive Robinson addressed the hot topic of the process to decide on the All Blacks coach after the global tournament in France next year.

With both England and Wales sacking incumbent national coaches this week in the form of Eddie Jones and Wayne Pivac respectively, and Kiwi Warren Gatland shoulder-tapped to replace the latter (and released from his NZR contract to do so), the All Blacks succession plan has come further under the spotlight.

Trophy-collecting Crusaders super coach Scott Robertson has been linked with numerous international vacancies post-RWC that are expected to be filled before next year’s global tournament, and Gatland, in his exit press conference on Wednesday, urged New Zealand Rugby to lock down the “hugely successful” Robertson as the next All Blacks role as soon as possible.

READ MORE:

* Rugby Australia urged to sign up Eddie Jones after England sacking

* No regrets from Warren Gatland on hollow Hamilton homecoming

* 'Offer him a contract': Warren Gatland endorses Scott Robertson as All Blacks coach



“He’s an obvious choice,” said Gatland. “There’s only one standout person, and New Zealand [Rugby] should be doing everything they can to make sure they can secure his services long-term.”

And where Gatland sat the process was simple as concerns a coach many of the leading nations in the world would love to wrap their hands around.

“You offer him a contract, don’t you? Things have changed in world rugby ... You can’t wait till after the World Cup and think people are going to come knocking on your door, because that doesn’t happen in professional sport.”

Steve Bardens/Getty Images Crusaders super coach Scott Robertson has his hand up for a lot of positions if you believe media speculation.

Robinson confirmed the appointment process had been discussed at Wednesday’s board meeting in Auckland. “We know there’s an awful lot going on in that market and we are confident we’re having all the conversations we need to have at this time,” he said, though declined to elaborate on those.

Asked by Stuff if he acknowledged traditional timelines had changed around the appointment process, Robinson indicated wheels were already turning in that area.

“We certainly acknowledge that is part of the deliberation we’re going through, recognising previous processes around appointments versus what’s happening in the international environment, and learnings from the last appointment process as well.

“(Changing timelines) has been acknowledged, and discussions we’re having with all our talent across the board would signal that as well. We’re keeping a close eye on what’s happening internationally. We feel a lot of sympathy for what’s happening in England and Wales around some really good people ... and at the same time we have to be aware of what that means for our talent too.

“We are keeping a very close eye on that.”