Discarded All Black Pita Gus Sowakula signs for French club Clermont

Pita Gus Sowakula played twice for the All Blacks in 2022, and has now signed with French club Clermont.

Discarded All Black Pita Gus Sowakula has signed a deal with Clermont.

There were reports last week that the blockbusting loose forward, who played two tests for New Zealand this year, was in line to join the French club, and they have proved accurate.

The Top 14 side on Tuesday (NZ time) announced the 28-year-old would be linking with them on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season, with the option of a third year.

Contracted to the Chiefs through 2023, Sowakula will play next year’s Super Rugby Pacific competition, then pack his bags for his overseas move after the NPC season with Taranaki, whose academy he had joined in 2016 when arriving from Fiji to chase his rugby dreams.

One of the strongest performers through this year’s Super season, he was duly rewarded with an All Blacks call-up for July’s series against Ireland.

However, after just 29 minutes in the black jersey, in the season-opening win in Auckland, where he scored a try, and the defeat in Dunedin the following week, he bizarrely fell out of favour with the national selectors, so much so that he couldn’t even make the end-of-season All Blacks XV touring party.

Stuff understands that was in part due to a minor off-field infraction, while the return to fitness of Shannon Frizell, then the changing of forwards coaches (John Plumtree being replaced by Jason Ryan) didn’t help his cause.

Sowakula has clearly seen the writing on the wall as to his future All Blacks hopes, with Crusaders duo Ethan Blackadder and Cullen Grace both back from injuries next year to crowd the loose forward stocks further.

After a three-year stand-down, Sowakula could then represent Fiji at test level instead, and may have his sights set on playing at the 2027 World Cup in Australia with them.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF The Black Ferns said ‘Thank you, Aotearoa’ after their Rugby World Cup win. And Christchurch fans came out in force to celebrate with the players.

Clermont, who are coached by former Chiefs and All Blacks loosie Jono Gibbes, were on the lookout for a replacement for another former Chief in 34-year-old Fritz Lee, who is coming to the end of his contract.

The lucrative French scene continues to be a popular destination for Kiwi players, with fellow All Blacks Karl Tu’inukuafe and George Bridge both having joined Montpellier this year.

Clermont also announced that Sowakula’s wife, Toka Natua, a 22-test Black Fern, whose last test for the national side was in 2019, would be joining their women’s team.