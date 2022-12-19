NZ Rugby offered contract exemption to All Blacks star Beauden Barrett

All Blacks veteran Beauden Barrett says he would never put himself “above the rules’’ when it comes to contract negotiations with NZ Rugby.

NZ Rugby approached All Blacks star Beauden Barrett with the radical idea of an exemption to play for the All Blacks while on duty for an overseas club.

Last week it was reported first five-eighth/fullback Barrett, whose contract with NZ Rugby will expire after the 2023 World Cup in France, asked if he could still be considered for the All Blacks while playing for an offshore club.

Barrett and NZ Rugby have since revealed that wasn't correct.

NZ Rugby has confirmed it - not Barrett - raised a "possible option'' of him extending his international career if the board agreed to an exemption.

“In discussions with Beauden about his potential to remain in New Zealand beyond the World Cup, NZR management raised a possible option of him playing for the All Blacks in between participating in offshore competitions in one year of a much longer term,” NZ Rugby said in a statement.

“All parties were aware that further discussion and decision on this remained subject to NZR board decision.

“Any suggestion that Beauden proactively came to NZR seeking exceptional treatment is incorrect. He remains a highly regarded employee of NZR.”

The NZ Rugby board rejected the proposal for Barrett to play offshore for two seasons, while still being eligible for the All Blacks in 2024 before re-signing mid-way through 2025.

Barrett told The Spinoff he would never have asked NZ Rugby for a special exemption.

“Like a lot of players at this stage of their career, I’m considering my options for 2024 and beyond and when the contract people at NZR mentioned the possibility that I could play two years of club football overseas and remain available for the All Blacks I was obviously willing to listen,” Barrett told The Spinoff.

“I love playing for the All Blacks and still believe I have something to offer, but as my career is nearer the end than the start, I’m also keen to explore other options and experiences.

“I was really disappointed by the [report’s] implication that I’d tried to put myself above the rules, though. One of the first things that’s drummed into you in rugby is that nobody is bigger than the team and I believe in that idea wholeheartedly.”

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Beauden Barrett has played 112 tests for the All Blacks. His contract with NZ Rugby expires after the 2023 World Cup in France.

Barrett's manager, Warren Alcock of Halo Sport, confirmed the 112-test All Black was looking at a two-year contract to play overseas.

He said NZ Rugby offered an "alternative proposal'' that provided Barrett with the opportunity to rethink his plans beyond 2023.

“From our point of view, we saw this as NZR trying to retain talent and I don’t think you can criticise them for being innovative in doing their job,” Alcock told The Spinoff.