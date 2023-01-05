All Blacks: Is there room for 'bolters' ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France?

Shaun Stevenson, a late call-up to the All Blacks XV squad for their northern tour, could potentially force his way into the All Blacks squad for the World Cup in France.

To raise the subject of injuries ahead of a World Cup could be considered an uncharitable way to begin a conversation about the event.

It's almost a taboo subject. Because no-one in their right mind would wish ill on a player ahead of the global tournament, not when it's only played once every four years.

Yet it pays to be realistic. Players are always at risk, whether it be during a match or on the training pitch.

The most infamous example in New Zealand was when All Blacks captain Richie McCaw broke the metatarsal bone in his right foot while serving the Crusaders in 2011.

All was not lost. McCaw recovered to lead the Crusaders into the Super Rugby final against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane, and was primed for the World Cup in New Zealand later that year.

Then he broke the bone, again, during pool play. This time, there was no time to heal. Instead, he stoically charged on in silence, ignoring the pain to inspire the All Blacks to victory over France in the final in Auckland.

Four years later first five-eighth Aaron Cruden, who injured a knee during the 2011 tournament, was to suffer more heartache when he broke down while on duty for the Chiefs and was forced out of contention for the tournament in Britain.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Damian McKenzie was ruled out of contention for the World Cup squad in 2019 because of injury.

In 2019 Damian McKenzie had the misfortune to rupture his anterior cruciate ligament at the Chiefs, which erased his chances of being playing in his first World Cup in Japan.

Hard luck stories abound in rugby. There will be more to come. But it could mean another player has the good fortune to be asked to double-check that their passport isn't about to expire.

Could there be a bolter in the All Blacks squad selected for the World Cup in France later this year? Maybe. World Rugby has already upped the quota of players that can participate in the tournament.

In the interests of player welfare World Rugby will allow squads of 33 to be selected for the World Cup in France next year, an increase from the 31 allowed in previous tournaments.

A bigger squad, injuries and a reversal in form may be the ingredients that force the All Blacks selectors, led by coach Ian Foster, to make unexpected changes. In a World Cup year, anything is possible.

Men previously on the fringe of selection, or beyond, may be propelled into the squad as the All Blacks prepare to win back the Webb Ellis Cup.

Here are five options.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson initially missed selection when the All Blacks XV squad was picked for the two-game tour of Ireland and England. He made an impact when called up as injury cover.

Shaun Stevenson

His mates call him Shooter.

Capable of playing at fullback or wing, Shaun Stevenson was initially unwanted when the All Blacks and All Blacks XV squads were announced to tour the northern hemisphere this season.

A late call-up to the All Blacks XV, because Mark Telea has been asked to replace Leicester Fainga'anuku in the All Blacks, Stevenson immediately proved he was a decent tourist by scoring two tries on the wing during the 47-17 win over Ireland A in Dublin.

The next week, this time starting at fullback, he scored another try in the 35-31 defeat to the Barbarians.

Versatility can be a prized asset during a World Cup, and Stevenson offers that. He's been in contact with NRL coaching great Wayne Bennett, now with the Dolphins in Brisbane, but that's no reason to say he shouldn't be a contender for the All Blacks. If he’s contracted to NZ Rugby, and going well, why not pick him?

Joe Allison/Getty Images Versatile loose forward Billy Harmon, who will captain the Highlanders in 2023, was called into the All Blacks squad during their tour of the northern hemisphere.

Billy Harmon

Versatile loose forward Billy Harmon got the news every player dreads when he sat down to discuss the future with Scott Robertson after the 2020 season.

Harmon wasn't required for the next job. So off down SH1 he went for his next pay cheque, joining the Highlanders in Dunedin for the next two years.

Dependable, solid and a decent bloke. That summed-up Harmon, who captained a rejuvenated Canterbury team that hosted - and lost to - Wellington in the NPC final this year.

Originally selected in the All Blacks XV squad, Harmon was promoted to join the All Blacks after Sam Cane fractured a cheekbone against Japan and was told to return to New Zealand.

Harmon, who will lead the Highlanders in 2023, never took the field for the All Blacks on tour. Had there been a slew of injuries, that might have changed. He’s a long shot to go to France, admittedly.

But if he was deemed good enough to be in the ABs squad, he's got to be in contention. Don't write Harmon off ahead of the World Cup.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Blues player Kurt Eklund wasn’t ranked among the top hookers in New Zealand at the end of 2022.

Kurt Eklund

If Kurt Eklund somehow manages to get to on the plane France with the All Blacks, he will have negotiated the wild headwinds that blew him off course in 2022.

Picked as the starting No 2 for the Māori All Blacks when they played two games against Ireland in July, the Blues man was later so far off the selectors' radar that he wasn't considered amongst the top eight hookers when the All Blacks and All Blacks XV squads headed north later in the year.

Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho and Dane Coles were originally listed in the All Blacks squad, with the latter reversing his way out of the group because of a calf strain in Japan.

Asafo Aumua was promoted as a replacement for Coles. Brodie McAlister, Tyrone Thompson, Andrew Makalio and George Bell (the latter never played due to injury) were the options for the All Blacks XV.

Eklund, a regular starter for the Blues in 2022, has scored 13 tries since his Super Rugby debut season in 2020.

He, like his jumpers, won't have fond memories of the final against the Crusaders in Auckland. The Blues lost 10 throws that night, as their set-piece fell apart. When the blame game begins, the hooker cops it - unfairly, or otherwise.

That aside, Eklund certainly knows how to score tries off lineout drives, was part of an efficient Blues scrum and is handy around the track.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Cam Roigard will aim to be a regular starter for the Hurricanes while All Black TJ Perenara recovers from a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Cam Roigard

In 2019 Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara and Brad Weber were the All Blacks' three halfbacks named for the global tournament in Japan.

While Smith is expected to return for the event in France, there's less certainty about who his two deputies will be. There's no shortage of decent No 9s in New Zealand, but it's vital to take a number of factors into account.

Perenara must prove his fitness after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the final test of 2022 against England in London, and Folau Fakatava is recovering from the serious knee injury that prevented him touring the northern hemisphere.

Finlay Christie joined Smith and Fakatava in the original squad for the northern tour, but the former's form suggested he has work to do. It was notable that Perenara (he traded places with Weber for the latter part of the trip after both were initially named in the All Blacks XV group) was preferred ahead of Christie for the England test.

Weber's supporters will say he is still one of the best No 9s in the land, and that he didn't deserve to be overlooked for the majority of the tests this year. It's hard to argue with that complaint.

Then there's Cam Roigard.

A member of the All Blacks XV squad, Roigard was listed on the reserves bench as back-up to starting No 9 Perenara for the match against Ireland A. Weber started against the Barbarians the following week, with Cortez Ratima on the pine.

With Perenara recovering from injury, Roigard's form for the Hurricanes could be instrumental in their title hopes in 2023. Regular appearances for the Canes should also ensure the selectors don’t forget him.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Ruben Love was a member of the Wellington team that won the NPC title in 2022.

Ruben Love

Hurricanes representative Ruben Love can be employed at fullback or first five-eighth.

While Love is a “roughie’’ for the World Cup, he shouldn't be discounted - especially if he can turn up the heat for his Super Rugby Pacific team.

Given the likes of Beauden Barrett, Stephen Perofeta and McKenzie, who didn't play for the All Blacks this year, can also start at No 10 and No 15, Love has multiple obstacles to overcome if he's to enter the frame for the World Cup.

Having played at fullback for the All Blacks XV against Ireland A - McKenzie was at No 10 - Love offered another glimpse of his running game to the national selectors.

Love wasn't required for the match against the Barbarians in London the following weekend, with McKenzie and Stevenson named to start at first-five and fullback respectively.

Josh Ioane and Bailyn Sullivan provided cover on the bench.