'I was a little bit selfish': How Jason Ryan dealt with tumultuous start to All Blacks job

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan replaced John Plumtree after the series loss to Ireland to start the international season.

Head down, stay off social media and don’t read or watch anything.

That’s how All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan approached his job after joining the national side at a time questions regarding the future of head coach Ian Foster were threatening to engulf the team.

“In a way, I was a little bit selfish,” Ryan said of the demanding start to his job as All Blacks forwards coach.

Looking back at what he described a whirlwind year, Ryan was willing to discuss how he dealt with his hasty addition to the team at a time they were under the pump but, unsurprisingly, wouldn’t be drawn on the head coaching saga, including who might be in charge beyond next year’s World Cup.

Ryan, who would be planning for a seventh season under Scott Robertson as forwards coach of the Crusaders had everything gone to plan, was thrust into the mix after the All Blacks’ historic series loss to Ireland on home soil.

Having had just two days to celebrate the Crusaders’ latest Super Rugby crown before heading to Fiji for five weeks as their forwards coach for the Pacific Nations Cup, Ryan was caught by surprise when Foster called and asked him to replace the sacked John Plumtree.

Ryan jumped at the opportunity, not that he had time to think.

“One minute you’re due to have a holiday, the next minute you’re going to South Africa with the All Blacks,” he said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan, left, and head coach Ian Foster.

Ryan had a brief training camp in Wellington to get his feet wet, before heading to South Africa for tests in Mbombela and Johannesburg.

“I didn’t read any of it,” Ryan said of the talk surrounding the team at a time chatter of Robertson replacing Foster if the All Blacks dropped both tests was reaching fever pitch.

“I was just like, ‘I’ve got to go in and support the coaching and management team, be honest with the players and do my job’. That’s what I wrote down – ‘do your own job’ – I couldn’t afford to be looking at noises or anything like that...I just had to get stuck in.”

Fast-forward four months and Ryan feels the team has made strides since splitting the tests against the Springboks, locking up all the trophies up for grabs along the way, highlighted by the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan during a training session in Aucklland in September.

“But you can’t stand still. You can never be satisfied when you are in the All Blacks. It never finishes,” he said.

That’s why Ryan has put together a coaching plan for himself next year, one which will ensure he remains sharp during Super Rugby.

Accustomed to being back on the grass with the Crusaders early January for pre-season training, Ryan isn’t content with watching Super Rugby games and planning ahead for the crunch World Cup year.

So, in addition to spending time with the five New Zealand Super Rugby franchises, the man who played 180 games in the front row for Sydenham plans to help coach Christchurch club and school teams.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, left, and forwards coach Jason Ryan won six Super Rugby titles in as many years together.

“I’m going to get right amongst it, get the whistle on and have a few trainings at night, in the wet and in the cold. You can’t forget your roots as a coach. That’s where I started, so that’s where I will be putting some work in,” Ryan said.

“I know I’ve got to stay sharp. Because if I’ve had all this time off and away from the game, it’s not going to bring me in sharp, and I need to be at my absolute best next year.”

Ryan has already had conversations with head coaches and forward coaches of the Blues, Hurricanes, Chiefs, Crusaders and Highlanders ahead of next season, and won’t be a stranger during Super Rugby Pacific.

During his time at the Crusaders, he utilised then All Blacks scrum guru Mike Cron and his successor, Greg Feek.

“I think it’s important I speak to all the clubs, there’s not one that’s got to stand out more than the other,” said Ryan, who recently had dinner with his replacement at the Crusaders, Dan Perrin.

“I've got to be neutral in my thoughts, I've got to be really clear on what we need as an All Black forward pack, and a part of that is talking to all the Super Rugby clubs.”

Known for his honesty and no nonsense approach at the Crusaders, Ryan said he had continued his straight-shooting ways with the All Blacks’ pack, which has noticeably improved under his watch after Ryan stripped out what he perceived as unnecessary information.

“I pride myself on being really honest with the players and the management group. I am who I am, I'm not trying to be anyone else. Skill set wise, I know what works and what I believe in, and I drive that. The players appreciate being honest and not sugar-coating anything. They thrive on the detail, and we made some progress."