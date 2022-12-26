All Blacks star Richie Mo'unga signs with Japanese club Toshiba on three-year deal from 2024

Richie Mo'unga is off to Japan after the World Cup.

All Blacks star Richie Mo'unga has signed a three-year deal with Japanese club Toshiba from 2024.

The Crusaders pivot will also be joined by Highlanders and All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell.

Their signings were announced on Monday by Toshiba.

Toshiba are coached by former All Blacks captain and ex-Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder.

READ MORE:

* Ruby Tui: 'Grab a rugby magazine with a women’s rugby player on the front – and if you're lucky, you might get a signed one'

* Highlanders rookie Nikora Broughton eyes future at No 8 after crash course in Deep South life

* 'I was a little bit selfish': How Jason Ryan dealt with tumultuous start to All Blacks job

* How the All Blacks stack up for the 2023 World Cup: Every player since 2019 ranked



Under current NZ Rugby rules, Mo’unga and Frizell will not be eligible to play for the All Blacks while in Japan.

Attractive salaries in Japan are a tempting lure for All Blacks.

Mo’unga’s great rival for the All Blacks’ No 10 jersey – Beauden Barrett – reportedly earned $1.5 million for his one-season sabbatical with Suntory Sungoliath in 2020 and former Wallabies lock Rory Arnold is believed to be on the same rate with the Hino Red Dolphins.

ALL BLACKS / YOUTUBE The All Blacks No 10 recalls the Scots playmaker's feats in Christchurch club rugby.

Mo’unga will be joining some familiar faces – ex-Crusaders Matt Todd, Tom Taylor, Seta Tamanivalu and Jack Stratton are on Toshiba’s books, along with New Zealand-born Japan test lock Warner Dearns and Christchurch-raised former Japan flanker Michael Leitch.

Mo’unga, 28, has 44 All Blacks caps since making his debut in 2017 and has played 94 Super Rugby games for the Crusaders and 51 appearances for Canterbury.

Before saying sayonara to Christchurch, he remains determined to spearhead the Crusaders to a record-extending seventh consecutive Super Rugby title in 2023.

The Crusaders have been my life forever, even before I joined the team it was my life, dreaming of being part of the family,” Mo’unga said on Monday.

“Looking back at my time with the team since 2015, it makes me so grateful to be part of such a franchise, part of some really awesome memories, some great achievements and great moments, and to just meet some really special people.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Richie Mo'unga kisses the Super Rugby trophy after the Crusaders’ sixth straight win in 2022.

“My energy going into this season is no different to any other, I’m here to give my everything. I still want to perform, to do the best for the Crusaders, our members and our fans. There’s still a heck of a job to do before I leave.”

Mo’unga made his professional rugby debut in 2013 for Canterbury and will be entering his ninth season for the Crusaders.

He has scored 1053 Super Rugby points and has continued the proud tradition of quality Crusaders No 10s, following Andrew Mehrtens and Dan Carter.

“This team has given so much to me as a rugby player and as a person, and in return I’ve always wanted to give my everything to the team both on and off the field, to help us succeed, and to be the best environment for players,” Mo’unga said.

The star first five-eighth will leave the Crusaders with head coach Scott Robertson calling him “a special man’’.

“If there’s one player that continues to leave their mark on this team, that’d be Richie Mo’unga,” Robertson said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images David Havili, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue and Scott Barrett of the Crusaders celebrate after winning the 2022 Super Rugby final.

“Through his performances in the biggest games, the biggest moments – he stood up, which Crusaders do. He’s a special man, a local boy, pride of the community, and there’s no doubt about it – Richie can play.

“When Richie is on, the team is on. He brings out the best from all the players. For me, he is one of the most influential Super Rugby players ever – how he plays the game, his ability to score points consistently year after year in those crucial moments.

“The biggest thing for me with Richie is how much he cares about the team and the club, about the players he plays with and the people he plays for. He means a lot to the Crusaders and we wish him all the best. There’ll be a time to properly say goodbye to him at the end of the season, but for now we’re all focused on the job in front of us.”

Tonga-born Frizell, 28, has played 25 tests since his All Blacks bow in 2018 and chalked up 57 matches for the Highlanders and 35 NPC games for the Tasman Mako.

Tsutomu Kishimoto Shannon Frizell (C) during an All Blacks test in Japan, where he will be playing for Toshiba after the Rugby World Cup.

The Highlanders also wished Frizell well for his departure in 2024 and said they expect the blindside flanker to make the Rugby World Cup squad next year.

”We look forward to a big season with the Highlanders in 2023 for Frizell and thank him for his service to date,” the Highlanders posted on their website.

Toshiba were beaten semifinalists in the revamped Japan League One premiership last season, losing the third-place playoff match.

They have one win and one loss so far this season, beating the Ricoh Black Rams 17-7 last weekend.