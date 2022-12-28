England set to play All Blacks in short New Zealand tour in 2024

New England rugby coach Steve Borthwick’s team is expected to play in two tests against the All Blacks in NZ in 2024.

Steve Borthwick’s first tour as England head coach is set to be a series against the All Blacks in 2024, a decade on from the national team's previous trip to New Zealand.

There will be no summer tour next year, with Borthwick having the Six Nations and four warm-up matches on these shores before the World Cup, which starts in September.

Wales are due to face Australia, Ireland are primed to go to South Africa and Scotland are set for tests in the Pacific Islands. It is also understood that the plan is for France to visit Argentina and for Italy to play the United States and Canada.

England have not played in New Zealand since 2014, when Stuart Lancaster was the head coach and they lost the series 3-0. They have faced the All Blacks only three times in the past eight years.

Borthwick succeeded Eddie Jones - who never took his team to New Zealand during seven years at the helm - this month, and has nine tests before the start of the World Cup.

Five of those will come in the Six Nations, plus four World Cup warm-ups, against Wales (twice), Ireland and Fiji in August.

When this set of north-versus-south tours were pencilled in five years ago the original plan was for them to comprise only two tests, to reduce player workload in the year after the World Cup, but that may be altered by 2024.

David Rogers/Getty Images Aaron Smith clears the ball during a test between the All Blacks and England at Eden Park in 2014, the last year that England toured New Zealand.

The full schedules for the trips have not been finalised, but it is believed that there are options for teams to add a third test against an emerging nation to their tour programme. For example, England could arrange an extra match against Fiji, Tonga, Samoa or the Māori All Blacks, if they wished to.

These match-ups between southern and northern hemisphere nations could be the last of the fully fledged traditional tours, as the British & Irish Lions will go to Australia in 2025, and then the Nations Championship is set to begin in 2026.

Global rugby executives are still finalising plans for a revamped calendar, with the centrepiece a 24-team, two-division international league with promotion and relegation and a grand final every two years.

If that is introduced by 2026, as planned, it would involve teams playing multiple countries in July and November as part of a league table, rather than the present model, in which stand-alone cross-hemisphere series are played each summer.