Ex-All Blacks coach Steve Hansen calls for 'leadership from World Rugby' ahead of World Cup

Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen has urged World Rugby to invite top players and coaches to offer their views on how to solve the game’s major issues ahead of the World Cup.

With less than nine months remaining until the showpiece tournament begins, administrators and fans have valid reasons to be nervous about what will be served up on the fields in France.

Last year a number of test matches - none more so than South Africa's dull 27-13 win over England in London in November - offered a painful reminder why World Rugby’s decision-makers must address the problems that continue to dog the sport, or risk tainting the global tournament which starts with the opening clash between the All Blacks and France in Paris on September 8.

Unlike the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, which proved a tremendous advertisement for the round-ball code, the rugby equivalent threatens to be a drab affair peppered with controversy and could leave a trail of unhappy customers asking why they bothered to shell out big money to watch games beset by stoppages and controversial red and yellow cards.

Hansen, who coached the All Blacks between 2012-2019, is like the rest of us when he watches repeat sets of box kicks, television match officials (TMOs) and referees having prolonged pow-wows, injury breaks and red cards being given against tacklers who, at times, are compromised by split-second decisions prior to collisions.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sir Steve Hansen, right, says the time-wasting in rugby needs to be reduced before the World Cup in France.

Yet he’s also optimistic World Rugby can find ways to mend the problems in the game, which if not addressed, threaten to make the tournament a yawn festival; that’s providing the governing body is willing to be proactive and engage with key stakeholders.

"We need some leadership from World Rugby around those points, but they need to be common sense things and they need to involve the current coaches and players,'' Hansen said.

"So we can come up with something that says 'righto, so this will work and this will allow us to play the game'.''

In 2019 World Rugby updated its "decision-making framework for high tackles'' four months before the World Cup in Japan.

It, understandably, wanted to send a strong message to all teams ahead of its showcase event. The guideline was intended to improve consistency in application of sanctions by distinguishing between dangerous tackles that warranted a penalty, yellow or red card.

"The framework also supports protection of the head of both players by consistently and frequently sanctioning the tackle behaviour that is known to be the highest risk,'' World Rugby stated at the time.

But there were grumbles that the governing body should have introduced its hardline stance sooner, to allow players more time to adjust their technique.

Not surprisingly, there were a number of contentious decisions during that tournament, which fuelled debate about the legality of tackles, and whether cards should have been red or yellow.

At the end of pool play, seven red cards had been shown in Japan, beating the record of four at the 1999 and 1995 tournaments.

Hansen said World Rugby needs to place scrutiny on the ruck laws to enable it to be a fairer contest when trying to shift the jackal - the player attempting to steal the ball off an opponent on the floor - and to do more to prevent injuries.

Daniel Fraser/Stuff Ian Foster will coach the All Blacks through to the World Cup in France.

"From my understanding, a lot of the injuries are happening to the tackler,'' he said. "Most of the red cards are against tacklers, or people entering rucks.

"So we have got to change the ruck height; because you have to be able to clean out underneath (an opponent), and at the moment if you are a jackler, and you get there first, you just can't clean out.

"So do we change the ruck height, or do we change the rules? If someone is on the ball, you can't clean them out. They are free. I don't know.''

England five-eighth Owen Farrell, who has form for high shots, was recently banned for four weeks, to be reduced to three if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme, for a dangerous tackle while playing for his club, Saracens.

The debate about Farrell's technique, and whether sanction was warranted, was a reminder of the powderkeg that could potentially be ignited at the World Cup.

The Six Nations, which starts early next month, could be a barometer of what lies in store.

David Rogers/Getty Images Antoine Dupont of France will be aiming to lead his team to another Six Nations title when the tournament begins early next month.

Hansen has always made it clear that if a team is going to win the Webb Ellis Cup it can't do it by sticking to a low-risk, defensive game plan.

Teams must be brave, and want to score points in the sudden-death fixtures, he says. Otherwise, they will get found out.

He does, however, concede that if a team refuses to take risks and keeps kicking in an attempt to force its opponent to make errors, it makes for painful viewing.

While World Rugby can't dictate to coaches and players what tactics they can use, it can demand that its officials cane teams for being overzealous with their fast defensive lines.

It also has the power to minimise time-wasting from all parties. That, as much as anything, annoys the punters.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Sir Steve Hansen of New Zealand shakes hands with Maro Itoje after England beat the All Blacks in the World Cup semifinal in Japan in 2019.

What is important is that World Rugby produces a strategy to ensure the event is a winner for the millions of fans who either attend games, or watch on TV.

It's not as they don't have plenty of material to work with, in terms of improving the product. One solution, says Hansen, could be to give the people with the whistles more power to back themselves without having to refer to the TMO.

"People are getting sick of stoppages,'' Hansen admits. "Checking this, and checking that. Maybe we need to look at that and say 'let's give referees the licence to have 60/40'.

"If a minimum of 60% think it's a try, then it's a try. And if they get the odd wrong one, then so be it. Just use the TMO for foul play or anything you are not certain on, if you are 50/50, then 'righto, let's go up'.

"You don't have to go up for everything. And the amount of time we lose, it's phenomenal. They reckon it's about six or seven minutes a game. Our fans don't want that.''