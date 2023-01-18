Ex-Air NZ boss Rob Fyfe appointed to NZ Rugby's new commercial arm

Rob Fyfe, pictured, pictured in 2021, will join New Zealand Rugby's new commercial arm.

Former Air New Zealand CEO Rob Fyfe has been appointed as a director to the board of New Zealand Rugby's new commercial arm.

Fyfe and Gina Brogi, a past president of global content distribution for 20th Century Fox, are the final two directors to be appointed to the nine-strong NZ Rugby Commercial board which was formed after NZ Rugby agreed terms to form a joint venture with United States investor Silver Lake last year.

Fyfe and Brogi are both NZ Rugby appointed directors, joining NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy, deputy chair Bailey Mackey and CEO Mark Robinson on the NZ Rugby Commercial board which is chaired by Ian Narev.

The NZ Rugby Commercial board also includes former All Blacks captain and NZ Rugby Players’ Association representative Richie McCaw, and Silver Lake representatives Simon Patterson and Stephen Evans.

READ MORE:

* NZ Rugby and Silver Lake: A better deal, but governance questions remain

* Players set for pay rise as NZRPA hails NZ Rugby deal, gets on board with Silver Lake

* NZ Rugby: Massive deal with US private equity giant Silver Lake approved



Fyfe was Air New Zealand’s CEO from 2005 to 2012. He was also the chair and CEO of merino wool clothing retailer Icebreaker (2013-2018) and is the current chair of jewellers Michael Hill International.

“My association with New Zealand Rugby stretches back to my time at Air New Zealand, where we were a major sponsor supporting the game and players at both grassroots and the elite level,’' Fyfe said.

“As a passionate New Zealander, I have a deep respect for the role that rugby has in shaping our sense of national identity in Aotearoa and the role of rugby, and sport in general, in bringing our communities together and developing our young New Zealanders.”

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw is a member of the NZ Rugby Commercial board.

Brogi, a US-born New Zealander who lives in Nelson, holds roles as a director for Les Mills International, video-on-demand technology platform SHIFT72 and non-profit environmental protection organisation Earth League International.

In her role with 20th Century Fox, she was responsible for the worldwide distribution of the company’s vast catalogue of film and television content.

“I am passionate about contributing to New Zealand-based businesses that can have an impact and punch above their weight on a global scale,’’ Brogi said.

“I share the country’s passion and pride for our remarkable teams and look forward to working with NZRC to expand our connection with fans worldwide and create sustainable growth.”

Provincial rugby unions voted near unanimously to allow Silver Lake to buy a minority stake in NZ Rugby’s commercial arm in return for a cash injection of at least $200 million in June, after a period of intense debate.