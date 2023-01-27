Unwanted All Blacks assistant Brad Mooar lands job with Six Nations side

All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar: ‘It’s not ideal, but we’ve planned for it, and now we can focus on the job at hand.’

Sacked All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar has got himself a new international gig.

Mooar is set to join Scotland as an attack coach on a consultancy basis for the looming Six Nations, which kicks off Sunday week (NZ time).

In addition to forwards coach John Plumtree, Mooar lost his assistant coaching job with the All Blacks after their historic home series loss to Ireland last year.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has also brought in Glasgow Warriors skills coach and former Scottish international Peter Horne in a similar role to Mooar.

Townsend would still be in charge of the attack, but will have a couple of extra sets of eyes to assist him.

“Pete Horne is going to come in. He has a couple of areas he is going to work with. He has done really well with Glasgow and he is still with Glasgow, but they don’t play for the first two rounds,” he said.

“Brad Mooar is coming in for the whole championship. Brad was the Scarlets’ head coach and was with the All Blacks until August. He will come in on a consultancy role, and we will see what that looks like.

STUFF NZ Rugby chair Stewart Mitchell confirms Ian Foster will keep his job, with Joe Schmidt taking on a new role.

Townsend said Mooar’s role wouldn’t solely entail rugby strategy, and the 48-year-old’s experience with the All Blacks – he worked under Scott Robertson at the Crusaders before that – would be leaned on.

“He was involved in the three-test series against Ireland. In the first test, a couple of coaches got Covid, so I think he maybe led the programme that day. He is someone who has had a lot of experience at both club and test level.”

Mooar coached Welsh club Scarlets in 2019-20, before All Blacks coach Ian Foster asked him to be his attack coach.

It was initially reported New Zealand Rugby may have had to shell out $400,000 to dig Mooar out of his contract.

Scotland face England at Twickenham in their Six Nations opener, kicking off 5.45am Sunday week (NZT).