Time for the New Zealand Rugby board to provide some coaching clarity

Robert van Royen is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: The New Zealand Rugby (NZR) board has one job when they meet this month, and they’d best not make a hash of it.

No more dragging the chain. It’s time to decide whether to appoint the next All Blacks coach before, or after, the World Cup in France.

With new chair Dame Patsy Reddy, the first woman leader of the board, on deck, they’re expected to revisit the all-important matter NZR chief executive Mark Robinson confirmed they discussed during last December’s meeting.

“Believe me, we’re on it,” Reddy said when asked of the timetable during her introductory press conference in January.

READ MORE:

* 'Very, very strong' rumours grow of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returning to league

* 'We're coming after them': Wallabies coach Eddie Jones' warning to All Blacks

* Scott Robertson v Jamie Joseph: How the next All Blacks coach will be appointed

* 'A remarkable woman': Why next NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy is highly rated



Let’s hope so, given this can’t be allowed to fester any longer than it has.

Whatever they decide, and it’s understood NZR is leaning towards a major shift from years past by appointing a replacement before the World Cup, in fairness to everyone involved it needs to become clear what the plan is.

That’s not just potential replacements Scott Robertson or Jamie Joseph. It’s also current head coach Ian Foster.

Clearly, going early is the preference for candidates such as serial Super Rugby winning Crusaders coach Robertson, who went ever so close to replacing Foster during last year’s Rugby Championship.

His concern is how early is early?

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dame Patsy Reddy started her role as NZ Rugby chair on January 31. She replaced Stewart Mitchell.

He, and other candidates, can’t sit on their hands while NZR dither, all while potential doors elsewhere close.

In Robertson’s case, he is contracted to NZR and the Crusaders through 2024, but it’s difficult to imagine him not utilising the exit clause in his contract and walking should he again be overlooked for the top job.

As Stuff reported last week, NZR is leaning towards appointing a replacement in the first half of the year – possibly shortly after Super Rugby Pacific wraps up late June.

Of course, while this would please many, there is the other side of the coin – the prospect of alienating Foster, therefore potentially destabilising and jeopardising this year’s World Cup campaign.

As Sir Steve Hansen, who, of course, has close ties to Foster, pointed out last December, naming a new coach before the World Cup could lead to the uncomfortable situation of Foster guiding the team to World Cup glory, only for him to be shown the door with a gold medal around his neck.

RUGBY AUSTRALIA New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones warns the All Blacks that his side will be "coming for them".

Tough. The reality is NZR can’t please everyone, and it’s perhaps time the governing body bit the bullet and strayed from past methods.

Going early would be of great benefit to New Zealand’s Super Rugby franchises, too, particularly if Robertson lands the job.

After all, if his All Blacks coaching team remains unchanged, Blues head coach Leon MacDonald, Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland and Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen could go with him.

It would leave three of the five New Zealand franchises needing to appoint new head coaches ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby season.

That’s hardly something they’d want to be tasked with if NZR made a post World Cup appointment in November, mere weeks before pre-season training is set to begin.