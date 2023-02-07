All Blacks confirm home Rugby Championship tests in Auckland and Dunedin

All Blacks wing Sevu Reece scores against South Africa on the Gold Coast in 2021.

Auckland will host the All Blacks during this year’s Rugby Championship, despite Eden Park being unavailable due to the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

In addition to confirming Mt Smart Stadium would host the All Blacks-South Africa test on July 15, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Tuesday announced the All Blacks’ home Bledisloe Cup test would be played in Dunedin on August 5.

The fixture at the Warriors’ home ground will be played the week after the All Blacks open the Rugby Championship against Argentina in Mendoza.

The Dunedin test, the first Bledisloe Cup match in the city since 2017, will kick off at 2.35pm, and will be played a week after the Bledisloe opener in Melbourne.

NZR and Fifa have been in discussions for months, given exclusive use periods for match venues are a Fifa requirement. This includes a non-use of pitch clause for 28 days prior to the first match at a stadium.

Eden Park is set to host nine World Cup matches between July 20 and August 15, meaning a bunch of All Blacks are likely to have played their last test at the team’s fortress.

Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium will host the last of six World Cup games on August 1, four days before the All Blacks play a rare afternoon game on home soil.

David Rogers/Getty Images All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.

The World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, runs from July 20 to August 20.

“The Rugby Championship is an exciting but tough draw,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said in a statement.

“Playing the Argentinians in Argentina is an exciting challenge after not being there since 2019. With the challenges of stadium availability in Australasia, we are delighted to play this huge South African test at Mt Smart. We believe it’s key for the connection with our fans to have this massive game in our backyard and can’t wait.

“The Dunedin test is also equally important for us because it’s our last chance to play in front of our fans before we head off for an exciting Rugby World Cup.”

As confirmed last year, the All Blacks will play South Africa in London on August 25 in a World Cup warm up.

All Blacks 2023 test schedule

Rugby Championship

July 8: All Blacks v Argentina, Mendoza

July 15: All Blacks v South Africa, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, 7.05pm

July 29: All Blacks v Australia, Melbourne

August 5: All Blacks v Australia, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 2.35pm

Test match

August 25: All Blacks v South Africa, Twickenham, London, 7.30pm