New Zealand Rugby, Scott Robertson at odds over All Blacks coaching announcement

Scott Robertson has been advised what New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) appointment process for the next All Blacks coach looks like.

Now, he’s waiting for the governing body to make an announcement, which Robertson told media in Christchurch on Wednesday could be “in the next few days”.

However, judging by the statement NZR released in the aftermath of Robertson’s interview, that looks a stretch.

“New Zealand Rugby is continuing to have internal discussions, but an announcement about the All Blacks’ head coach or process is not imminent.”

Regardless when it’s made public, Robertson knows what the plan is – a recommendation the NZR board needs to sign off on later this month.

“I've been really patient. I think where we are now, that's what we're going to deal with, not what's happened....the next two weeks is big,” he said.

Asked if he was pleased with the plan, Robertson laughed before saying: “I haven’t signed anything yet.”

However, judging by his happy demeanour when he fronted at Rugby Park in Christchurch, it’s fair to assume NZR boss Mark Robinson has dished up some good news.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Aaron Webb has seen many changes in ten years managing the Crusaders Academy, but they're still aimed at making better people.

As reported last week, the NZR board is to this month decide whether to appoint the next All Blacks coach before, or after, the World Cup in France.

The belief they’re set to pull the trigger before Ian Foster leads the team in France has been gathering momentum in recent weeks, even before Robertson spoke on Wednesday.

“Whatever their process is, they've just got to give me enough run-in time whenever they go. And I can do my job here at Rugby Park,” Robertson said, confirming he would coach the Crusaders this year regardless.

"It's part of it, at one stage there it could have only been 10 days and I was coaching a test match. Whatever the lead in, whatever the time is, I'll deal with that.”

Robertson was referring to the fact he was lined up to coach the All Blacks last year, only for Foster to save his job after his side bounced back and beat the Springboks at Ellis Park last August.

It left the man who has guided the Crusaders to six titles in as many years weighing up his options, something he’s had no shortage of.

Contracted through 2024, but with an exit clause at the end of 2023, it’s no secret Robertson and fellow candidate Jamie Joseph have pushed for the All Blacks to stray from past methods and name a coach before the World Cup.

“Our job is results driven, it's board driven and people have got to make decisions, and you live with them,” Robertson said of the past six odd months.

“I think my integrity is really important. Well, it is to me, and making sure I live by those standards all the time. I've got to trust their process and take a big breath when I need to, and it will all work out.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders pivot Richie Mo’unga, left, and head coach Scott Robertson celebrate last year’s Super Rugby crown.

Robertson, who has been linked with multiple teams, including England and Australia, confirmed he’d been lined up for other gigs, but his preference never wavered – to remain in New Zealand and coach the All Blacks.

In the meantime, he’s preparing for what’s surely his final season in charge of the Crusaders, who kickoff their pre-season against the Highlanders in Weston on Friday night.

“Enjoy today. It's a big part of my life coming in here, I've been coming in for half of my life as a player and coach,” Robertson said of his mindset.

“I've got great relationships, and it means a lot to me. The biggest thing is I want to set this team up to be as successful as we can."