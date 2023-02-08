Returning All Blacks Jack Goodhue and Joe Moody to start Crusaders' pre-season opener

Centre Jack Goodhue will play the first half of the Crusaders’ pre-season game against the Highlanders on Friday.

Returning All Blacks Jack Goodhue and Joe Moody will chalk up rare minutes in the Crusaders’ pre-season opener on Friday night.

Having completed their rehab post knee surgeries, centre Goodhue and loosehead prop Moody will start against the Highlanders in Weston, North Otago.

Moody hasn't played since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against the Blues last April, while Goodhue underwent a “tidy up” operation last August.

It means they’ll feature in the first of two pre-season games, unlike the rest of the team’s All Blacks, who are available to play against the Hurricanes in Levin Friday week.

“Moods is looking great. First pre-season, big, full pre-season he’d had in eight years, maybe even longer, and Jackie G’s knee is great. He’s an incredible professional,” Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said.

“He’s getting back to the great feet and the man that we know. When his body is good, he’s as good as any centre in the world.”

Robertson has named fresh 15s for each half of the match, and a handful of replacements, for the pre-season opener.

Jack Grant/Crusaders Crusaders forwards coach Dan Perrin, left, and prop Joe Moody during a pre-season training session ahead of the 2023 season.

His run-on side features Tamaiti Williams moving to tighthead prop, where he’s expected to play most of his rugby this year after Oli Jager was ruled out for the majority of the season with a neck injury.

Having confirmed No 8 Cullen Grace (shoulder) is another week away from being available, Robertson has also given new Crusaders Christian Lio-WIllie, Macca Springer and Pepesana Patafilo starts, as well as promising lock Jamie Hannah, a member of the team's vaunted academy.

“As good as he’s been, we will know Friday once he’s played,” Robertson said of the shape Moody has returned in.

Another Crusader – lock Mitchell Dunshea – is also returning from a lengthy knee injury, one suffered early last year.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Aaron Webb has seen many changes in ten years managing the Crusaders Academy, but they're still aimed at making better people.

Dunshea, who will play the second half against the Highlanders, missed most of last season with a medial collateral ligament injury, and all of Canterbury’s 2021 NPC campaign with a neck injury.

“We’ve had to manage time on his feet, his recovery, so we can build him up, so he gets the load right and his knee doesn't blow out,” Robertson said.

“He's been exceptional. You just realise how good he is. When his body is right, he just accelerates into contact and a few boys have been looking out the corner of the eye, because he lives just above the knee with his tackle height. Intense, pretty special."

Friday also marks the first time the Crusaders will get a glimpse of highly touted pivot Taha Kemara.

Signed out of the Chiefs’ development system as the Crusaders prepare for life after Richie Mo’unga next year, the former Hamilton Boys’ High School playmaker will feature in the second half of the match.

"The intensity. It's next level here, it's something I've never experienced before. Coming to training, we're really productive here. We're not here for too long, but every time we do we're here to work,” Kemara said ahead of training on Wednesday.

“The legacy this club has, and the people that have gone before me, especially in the 10 jersey, this jersey has got big legacy and coming here I really want to learn off Richie.”

Crusaders v Highlanders

Where: Weston, North Otago

When: Friday, 5.30pm

Crusaders

First half: Chay Fihaki, Pepesana Patafilo, Jack Goodhue, Dallas McLeod, Macca Springer, Fergus Burke, Willi Heinz, Christian Lio-Willie, Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardiner, Quinten Strange, Jamie Hannah, Tamaiti Williams, Brodie McAlister, Joe Moody.

Second half: Melani Nanai, Taine Robinson, Jone Rova, Alex Harford, Will Gaulter, Taha Kemara, Loui Chapman, Sione Havili Talitui, Tom Christie, Liam Allen, Zach Gallagher, Mitchell Dunshea, Seb Calder, Ioane Moananu, Finlay Brewis.

Replacements: Kershawl Skyes-Martin, Monu Moli, Joe Brial, Joel Lam, Blair Murray.