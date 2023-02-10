All Blacks or Fiji? Scott Robertson assesses options as NZ Rugby keeps everyone waiting

Scott Robertson has always made it clear he wants to coach the All Blacks. But he is exploring his options – and Fiji is on his radar.

ANALYSIS: "Bula.''

Scott Robertson offered the famous Fijian greeting before turning his attention to the subject of the All Blacks head coach's job with the media on Wednesday.

Given what unfolded next, when Crusaders coach Robertson reiterated he wanted to coach the All Blacks after 2023 and believed an announcement on the issue would soon be making its way down the pipe, it was easy to forget how he began that important conversation at Rugby Park in Christchurch.

Because, for all his good intentions, Robertson was about to unwittingly lob a red-hot coal into the soup bowls of some of the most influential people in NZ Rugby.

One can only imagine the reaction of incumbent All Blacks coach Ian Foster when he got wind of Robertson's statement that he hoped an decision on the job was due within the "next few days''. Because that was news to Foster.

It turned out that Robertson's timeline was too optimistic.

Within hours NZ Rugby, sirens blaring, had its fire hoses out in an attempt to douse the speculation, issuing a statement to such a declaration was "not imminent'' at all.

So, the waiting game continues for those who want to coach the All Blacks in 2024 and beyond. Robertson is definitely on that list. Jamie Joseph, currently in charge of Japan, is understood to be on the starter's line.

1 NEWS Scott Robertson caught both NZR and the man he may succeed off guard with his upbeat press conference.

Foster, who somehow survived being sacked and replaced by Robertson last winter, has yet to make any public comment.

Robertson hasn't been so reticent. He has made it known that although he would love to coach the All Blacks, he has other options.

And Fiji are looking for a head coach following the sudden resignation of Vern Cotter.

Robertson has had discussions with Fiji. That's clear. His decision to begin the interview with “Bula’’, knowing the Fourth Estate were recording his every word, appeared to be his way of dropping a hint.

This should surprise no-one. Given Robertson's fine coaching record, he has won a Super Rugby crown every year since starting at the Crusaders in 2017, he deserves to be in demand.

Toru Hanai/Getty Images Jamie Joseph guided Japan into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 2019.

Robertson has previously stated he's open to coaching another country at a World Cup. Yet he has never wavered from saying it's the All Blacks job, above all others, that he covets.

Like a cat that has had its tail jammed in the door, not once but twice, Robertson may also be suspicious of NZ Rugby. Could you blame him?

In late 2019 he went head-to-head with Foster, and lost. Last year, when the All Blacks lost three consecutive tests, Robertson was given the nod by NZ Rugby to take over from Foster. No contracts were presented, but he trusted them to be true to their word.

Instead, shortly before NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson fronted a media conference to say Foster would remain in place through to the World Cup, Robertson was told there has been a change of heart.

Daniel Fraser/Stuff Ian Foster will take the All Blacks through to the World Cup in 2023.

Last month, days before leaving as the chair of NZ Rugby, Stewart Mitchell was adamant Robertson could still trust the organisation.

"Absolutely,'' Mitchell responded. "His time will come, I am sure.''

We shall see. Dame Patsy Reddy is the new chair; she was on the board when it voted, unanimously we are told, to not ditch Foster.

What a messy situation that was. And one can only wonder what Foster thinks of his bosses after going so close to being sacked.

If he declines to seek an extension beyond the World Cup in France, that, in all likelihood, leaves Robertson to prove he's better than Joseph and his assistants – Tony Brown is certain to be one. Maybe ex-All Blacks coach John Mitchell, who like Brown is an assistant with Japan, will also be in his crew.

Robertson appears likely to have Jason Holland, Leon MacDonald, Jason Ryan and Scott Hansen as his assistants.

What unfolded on Wednesday wasn't Robertson's flashest day in front of the microphones. In the wider scheme of things, however, it was a minor kerfuffle.

He's a rugby coach, not a public relations officer. He knows how to galvanise young men and mould them into a team that's capable of winning titles. NZ Rugby only need to look at his record.

It's a fair bet NZ Rugby's counterparts in Fiji already have.