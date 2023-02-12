What players will All Blacks coach inherit in 2024 following World Cup exodus?

Veteran Beauden Barrett will spearhead a group of key All Blacks who will leave New Zealand after the World Cup tournament in France later this year.

Ian Foster didn't have to ruminate about felling timber, growing grass and long shadows when he started his new job as All Blacks coach in 2020.

Unlike the All Blacks class of 2016, who farewelled a slew of experienced players, including greats Richie McCaw and Dan Carter, after the World Cup in Britain the previous year, Foster had a featherbed landing when he replaced Sir Steve Hansen after the global tournament in Japan four years later.

Yes, Foster had to deal with the ramifications of Covid-19 within months of settling into the hot seat, but given a pandemic had swept around the globe and caused mayhem for all teams and coaches, it was a level playing field in that regard.

When Hansen responded to queries about how the All Blacks would cope with losing a group of high-quality players after the 2015 tournament, he stated their mindset was not to rebuild, but to re-establish themselves as the world's powerhouse rugby team.

"We have chopped down a few trees who have cast some fairly large shadows for a long time, and I believe when you do that the grass grows,'' Hansen stated.

McCaw had walked away from all levels of rugby after his fourth World Cup, while Carter elected to begin his post-All Blacks career with a lucrative stint in France, and later, Japan.

Fellow test centurions Keven Mealamu and Tony Woodcock joined McCaw in retirement. Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Colin Slade and Ben Franks found work with clubs in France and Britain, and Liam Messam joined the competition in Japan.

Foster, by comparison, inherited a relatively stable squad when he prepared for the post-Hansen era.

Sonny Bill Williams, Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty and Matt Todd were the most high-profile All Blacks to leave New Zealand after the 2019 event, and Brodie Retallick exercised his right to take a two-year sabbatical to play in Japan.

All were very good players. But apart from Retallick, none were considered good enough to start in the crunch, and ultimately unsuccessful, World Cup semifinal against England in Yokohama.

There will, most certainly, be a different slant on things in 2024.

Whoever coaches the All Blacks next year, Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph are expected to head the shortlist of interviewees granted an audience by NZ Rugby before or after the World Cup in France, while Foster has yet to publicly declare his intentions, will face a much different situation.

Key playmakers Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett, along with halfback Aaron Smith and forwards Shannon Frizell and Retallick are among those to announce they will chase the big loot on offer in Japan after the World Cup in France at the end of the season.

Another halfback, Brad Weber, and No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula will play in France and hooker Dane Coles will retire.

That is already a much bigger contingent than the one which exited post-2019. And more All Blacks, in all likelihood, are set to follow. Lock Sam Whitelock is also tipped to finish-up after a long and fruitful career, potentially with another crack at the Japan market where he briefly played in 2020 before the pandemic forced him to return to New Zealand early.

The most significant change between 2015 and now is that All Blacks are setting their sights on Japan, where the money is excellent, the playing programme isn't overloaded, and is much closer to New Zealand.

The northern hemisphere still attracts top Kiwi players, but the pendulum has clearly swung in favour of Japan.

None of that will be of much comfort to the next All Blacks coach.

The biggest headache will be how to fill the void left by Mo'unga and Barrett, who are arguably in the top echelon of first five-eighths in the world.

Hansen was spoilt; when Carter exited, he was able to choose from Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga and Barrett as replacements, and eventually settled on Mo'unga as his No 10 for the 2019 World Cup in Japan, with Barrett starting at fullback.

The options at No 10 in 2024 will be more modest; Damian McKenzie, who played the last of his 40 tests for the All Blacks in 2021, looms as the most experienced operator in that position. Stephen Perofeta, who was rewarded with three caps last year and like McKenzie can also operate at fullback, will also be pushing for a start at first-five.

Yet, despite the exodus, the next All Blacks coach isn't going to be left wondering what happened to all the talent when he visits Super Rugby franchises around New Zealand. It’s not as if the offshore markets have mined all the talent. It will still be there, but, in some cases, will have to be nurtured and developed.

Losing Mo'unga is the arguably the biggest blow. He will be only 29 when he departs for Japan on a three-year contract with the Toshiba Brave Lupus club.

Retallick, Whitelock, Coles and Aaron Smith are nearing the end of their careers, while Beauden Barrett, who turns 32 in May, has indicated he's in dialogue with NZ Rugby about a return home after a season offshore.

Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i and Josh Lord can provide depth at lock in the absence of Whitelock and Retallick.

While there's uncertainty about several players in their prime, star backs Reiko Ioane and Will Jordan fall into this category after electing to only commit through to the World Cup when they re-signed with NZ Rugby last year, versatile back Jordie Barrett will stay until 2025.

So, too, will key loose forward Ardie Savea.

Although Savea will miss next year's Super Rugby season for the Hurricanes, he will play in Japan, he will be available for the All Blacks from mid-2024.

Savea, has signed with NZ Rugby through to the end of the 2025 season.

Although incumbent All Blacks captain and openside flanker Sam Cane is also locked in until 2025, Savea looms as a better bet to lead the side into the next era.

It's now up to NZ Rugby to tell the supporters, and players, when they will decide on who his coach will be.