All Black Brad Weber reveals his reluctance to lead Māori All Blacks

All Black Brad Weber says he was whakamā about being Māori All Blacks co-captain as he also revealed how a homosexual family member’s struggles led to him advocating for rugby becoming more inclusive.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The 32-year-old Chiefs co-captain, Ngāti Porou through his father, sat down for a wide-ranging interview with The Podium podcast on the eve of the 2023 season, which is likely to be his last in Aotearoa.

After being named to led the Māori side last season alongside TJ Perenara, Weber says he was reluctant because he didn't know if he represented the team.

“The more I thought about it, and talked to people, I might think that way but really, like, I probably represent quite a lot of people that maybe brought up white, but no, they have Māori in them, they have Māori roots.”

Weber was also asked about why he is such a vocal advocate for making rugby more inclusive.

He says reasons include seeing what gay family members went through and a realisation around homophobic slurs and the rates of young gay people leaving sport.

“Back when I was at school, the use of homophobic slurs so casually were a daily occurrence.

“I didn't realise at the time how much of an impact that could have had on people around me that were struggling.”

To listen to the full interview, which includes Weber's hopes for an active All Black to come out as gay, his realisation that he could lead the Māori All Blacks, and his deep whānau links to the Hawke's Bay Magpies, listen via the audio player above, or click here.