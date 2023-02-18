All Blacks coach saga: NZ Rugby's delicate balancing act ahead of World Cup

All Blacks coach Ian Foster (left) has yet to declare whether he's interested in retaining the job. Scott Robertson has made it clear he's keen.

As the wait for NZ Rugby to announce the appointment process for the All Blacks coach beyond 2023 continues, fans in New Zealand can only clench their teeth and look beyond their borders with envy.

Unlike NZ Rugby, which has yet to declare whether it will take the unprecedented step of interviewing job applicants before the World Cup in France, or wait until after the tournament has been completed, four tier-one international unions have already contracted their coaches to take them into the post-World Cup phase.

Australia, England and France have locked their head coaches - Eddie Jones, Steve Borthwick and Fabien Galthie - in until 2027, Ireland has signed Andy Farrell through to 2025, and it has been reported that South Africa is committed to following suit with Jacques Nienaber.

In New Zealand, nothing has been declared.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks or Fiji? Scott Robertson assesses options as NZ Rugby keeps everyone waiting

* Why the future is now for All Blacks coach-in-waiting Scott 'Razor' Robertson

* Scott Robertson v Jamie Joseph: How the next All Blacks coach will be appointed



Although Crusaders coach Scott Robertson smoked-out a response from NZ Rugby on February 8, saying he expected an announcement "in the next few days'', it transpired that wasn't the case at all.

Within hours of Robertson's declaration in Christchurch, NZ Rugby issued a statement to say it was continuing to have internal discussions:

"But an announcement about the All Blacks' head coach or process is not imminent.''

That has been followed by silence.

1 NEWS Mark Robinson was present at today's Black Ferns press conference to welcome new coach Allan Bunting - and he was determined to make sure that's all he was there for.

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson, when questioned on the topic at a press conference to announce Allan Bunting as Black Ferns coach in Auckland several days later, wasn't forthcoming with any more details.

Robinson indicated that was a conversation for another day. Which one is anyone's guess, for now.

That means the rugby public is no closer to understanding what lies in store for incumbent All Blacks coach Ian Foster, or challengers Robertson and, in all likelihood, Jamie Joseph.

While Robertson will be frustrated, he may feel more than a hint of trepidation as overseas jobs are filled, he at least has a back-up plan; he's got the option of continuing with the Crusaders for another season if he misses the All Blacks job, and elects to remain in New Zealand.

Daniel Fraser/Stuff Ian Foster will take the All Blacks through to the World Cup in France in 2023.

But no-one should kid themselves; Robertson has made it clear he wants the position as All Blacks coach, and having been overlooked when Foster was appointed in late 2019, and then having the rug pulled out from under him when NZ Rugby had him on standby as a replacement for Foster last winter before changing its mind, he has every reason to feel anxious about what lies ahead.

Foster has given no indication - not in public - of what his plans are following this season.

Yet, like Robertson, he will no doubt be frustrated about how this saga has played out - but for different reasons.

While Robertson will want NZ Rugby to give him the option of being able to table an impressive CV that includes six Super Rugby titles when he states his case, Foster will be desperate to enter the most important year of his coaching career in the knowledge that his employer is doing everything it can to help him and the All Blacks win back the Webb Ellis Cup in France.

The last thing Foster, and his players, want is for NZ Rugby to sidetrack them from the task ahead.

While it's unclear whether Foster is interested in asking for a contract extension, he, surely, will prefer that NZ Rugby wait until after the World Cup before calling for applicants.

That will enable him to plan for the season ahead without feeling miffed that his employer has appointed someone else to take over (that's on the assumption Foster actually wants to continue), or be subjected to the public chat about what the newcomer will do better, or worse, in the job.

Sir Steve Hansen, who was assisted by Foster when he coached the All Blacks between 2012 and 2019, warned NZ Rugby to tread carefully when he noted that in addition to being a distraction for Foster and his players, there's potential for his replacement to "start having conversations that aren't necessarily until after the World Cup''.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Scott Robertson has announced he is keen to coach the All Blacks, but has yet to hear from NZ Rugby whether the job will be advertised before or after the World Cup in France.

"And the ironic thing is that if they win the World Cup, what do they do with Ian Foster if they have already appointed someone [else]?'' Hansen said in December.

"So they [NZ Rugby] are in between a rock and a hard place.''

Hansen also noted that if a new coach was revealed early by NZ Rugby, it could potentially derail the All Blacks' hopes of winning the Webb Ellis Cup for a fourth time.

"They are just going to have to work their way through it, and probably the guy they have to work with, most of all, is the incumbent All Blacks coach Ian Foster and see what he is happy with.''

Hansen's support of his friend Foster is understandable. But Robertson's supporters will note their man has done his time, is a proven coach and selector and can develop players. To not promote a coach who has served his time in Super Rugby may also send a warped message to other domestic coaches.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane doesn’t want the appointment process for the coach beyond 2023 to distract the team ahead of the World Cup.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has already implored NZ Rugby to complete the process, whether it be before or after the World Cup, with minimal upheaval to a team focused on winning the tournament.

Maintaining a cordial, and respectful, connection with the players should be a priority for NZ Rugby; after the tense stand-off with the NZ Rugby Players' Association during the Silver Lake saga, it will want to welcome its top players back into the tent to smooth out any differences.

The relationships which were mended following that stoush could be rattled if Foster, and his senior players, aren't convinced that NZ Rugby has handled this delicate matter to their satisfaction.

It’s also vital that NZ Rugby learns from this experience, which has the potential to be a messy rigmarole. Providing clarity to the coaches, players and supporters, is going to be crucial in coming weeks and months.

Former All Blacks halfback Justin Marshall, a former team-mate of Robertson when they played together for the Crusaders and the All Blacks, implored NZ Rugby to support Foster and team "100% to the hilt''.

Having already contracted Foster through to the World Cup, Marshall said NZ Rugby couldn't afford to waver in its commitment to the incumbent.

"There needs to be no doubt in his [Foster's] mind that his job is to coach through until the end [of 2023], and then we will look at the future,'' Marshall said.

"That is the decision that they [NZ Rugby] made, so they have to stick by that. All this speculation, and rumour floating around about the next All Blacks coach … he [Foster] needs to stay motivated.

"He needs to know that if he turns this team around, and turns it into a world-class team, that there is a possibility he can continue to coach it.''

COUNTRIES THAT HAVE ALREADY CONTRACTED HEAD COACHES

Australia: Eddie Jones (to 2027)

England: Steve Borthwick (to 2027)

Ireland: Andy Farrell (to 2025)

France: Fabien Galthie (to 2027)

COUNTRIES THAT HAVE COACHES OFF CONTRACT AFTER 2023

New Zealand: Ian Foster

Wales: Warren Gatland

Scotland: Gregor Townsend

Argentina: Michael Cheika

Italy: Kieran Crowley

Japan: Jamie Joseph

Fiji: No coach. Vern Cotter resigned in January