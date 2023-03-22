Newsable today: Razor gets the All Blacks job, printed cake, and does Putin have a body double?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Hello, happy Wednesday, and happy birthday Andrew Lloyd Webber!

ICYMI (impressive if you did) Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson finally got his hands on his not-so-secretly coveted All Blacks coaching gig. Rugby writer Jamie Wall joins us to discuss the utter circus this has all been.

We could get a decision today on whether British anti-trans activist Posie Parker will be allowed into the country – we break down how it got to this.

Would you eat a slice of 3D printed cake? Listen to the pod and decide for yourself – we have the man behind a US study that used the technology to make a “cheesecake”, and he reckons it’s the future of food.

And following his visit to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, rumours are swirling that Vladimir Putin is using a body double, with observant Internet sleuths saying his chin and earlobes look different.

The body double chat did get us wondering – do you have a doppelgänger? Send us your side-by-side pictures, and we’ll give you a very unofficial likeness rating! Like Rotten Tomatoes, but Newsable Doppelgänger version. Flick ‘em to newsable@stuff.co.nz.

