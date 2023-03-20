Ian Foster concedes All Blacks coaching saga has impacted his staff

Ian Foster has conceded the ongoing All Blacks coaching saga has created an “interesting vibe” amongst his staff.

Head coach Foster is no fan of New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) decision to conduct the appointment process for the next coach of the national team before this year’s World Cup in France, rather than post tournament – as has been the norm in the past.

Speaking on the Breakdown from Paris on Sunday night, Foster said he held a two-day management meeting a fortnight ago.

“We were able to clear the air a little bit and talk about what’s happening and the uncertainty. Because it has created an interesting vibe in the group,” he said.

“We're a little bit unsure yet what the processes are for communicating with that group, but we're tight, we’re really connected.”

NZR’s process is ramping up this week. It’s understood interviews will be conducted with candidates Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph, before the appointment panel makes a decision as early as the end of next week.

Foster was asked by former All Black Mils Muliaina what he’d be looking for in a candidate if he were on the panel, but was quick to make it clear he would not spend any more energy on the process he disagreed with.

1 NEWS Robertson is learning the difference a few weeks can make in the rugby world with a contrasting press conference to the colourful one he gave at the start of the season.

“The one thing we need to share with people is we’re 100% focussed on this World Cup and that’s all we want to do and all we want to be,” he said on the Breakdown.

“But there will be some things happening, already you’re starting to see [assistant coach] Joe Schmidt announced he wouldn't be applying. I think [mental skills coach] Gilbert Enoka has come out and made a clear decision [to leave]. Some people really wanted certainty early and didn’t want to be involved in this process, and there might be a few more.”

Foster, Schmidt and forwards coach Jason Ryan have spent the past fortnight in Europe, scouting Six Nations fixtures.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Japan coach Jamie Joseph is gunning for the All Blacks coaching job.

In addition to attending the England-France match at Twickenham, they watched Ireland play Scotland in Edinburgh and France clash with Wales in Paris.

They’ve also visited the All Blacks’ World Cup team base in Lyon, and will spend the next couple of days in World Rugby referee meetings.

Foster raved about Six Nations champions Ireland and tournament hosts France, who in his mind have just one goal in mind.

“It looks, to me, they’ve really got one goal in mind this year and that’s to play well later in the year. Very passionate country behind them, it’s been amazing how much this country is excited by the World Cup coming up, it’s going to be huge,” Foster told the Breakdown.