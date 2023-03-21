'I've stayed in the fight': Scott Robertson brings winning edge to All Blacks coach job

Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup.

The Razor’s edge is finally coming to the All Blacks, and what a ride it’s set to be as the next All Blacks coach, serial winner Scott Robertson, made it clear at his announcement press conference he is going to continue to dance to the beat of his own drum.

Or, in the case of the man they call Razor down in Crusaders country, that should be breakdance.

After a few awkward moments through an introductory media appearance in Wellington where Robertson was unveiled as the All Blacks head coach for the next four-year World Cup cycle, the 48-year-old finally found his trademark rhythm, and showed the passion, the personality and the intent that made him a unanimous choice by the New Zealand Rugby board.

The architect of the finest period of dominance in Super Rugby history was flanked by NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson and board chair Dame Patsy Reddy. After some slightly uncomfortable questions around him perhaps jumping the gun a little on this succession plan, and perhaps putting unnecessary pressure on incumbent Ian Foster, the man who guided Canterbury to a hat-trick of NPC titles, and now the Crusaders to six on the bounce at Super Rugby level, entered more familiar territory.

Robertson was at his best, as he often is, when he tackled the emotions, the nitty-gritty, of what he does, and spoke about the equation required for success. “I’ve stayed in the fight,” he reflected of an attribute he asks often of his players. He also shrugged off his lack of international experience, pointing instead to the winning culture he has created wherever he’s picked up the clipboard.

Razor Robertson clearly backs himself, and it’s why NZ Rugby’s finest minds decided he was the man to succeed Foster in a quirk of timing – the first time in the World Cup era NZR had gone early in appointing its next man – that Robinson said was unavoidable. “This is the right process for an international coaching environment that is changing rapidly,” said the CEO. “We believe this is the right thing to do, and we stand by that very strongly at this time.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Scott Robertson says signing the All Blacks contract was a “big moment” for him.

NZ Rugby were tight-lipped on the other candidates involved in the process, but it’s known Robertson got the job ahead of current Japan head coach, and former Highlanders mentor, Jamie Joseph, who presented a formidable alternative in tandem with his highly rated assistant Tony Brown.

Robertson said he was prepared for the pressure and scrutiny that went with the job – a factor which appears to have weighed heavily on the incumbent.

“I’ve been a head coach for 10 years now,” he said. “I was fortunate to play for the All Blacks, so I understand what’s required. I’ve got awesome support at home, I’m going to get the right people around me with coaching staff and the management group, and I just get excited by this stuff. It’s what gets me going.”

He also shrugged off his lack of international experience as a factor.

“It was one of the questions,” he said of his interview process. “My answer was around continued success compared to international experience, and the balance of the two, and bringing that success with me, the formula, how I’ve done it, and the selection and relationships I’ve built.

“I also gave examples of people who have done it without international experience and come in and been successful straight away because of their continued success.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Robertson, flanked by NZR board chair Dame Patsy Reddy and CEO Mark Robinson, shrugged off his lack of international experience as a head coach.

The reality, the pure emotion, of what he achieved, and how hard the road had been to get there, he said only kicked in when he held the pen in his hand to sign the contract.

“That marked a big moment for me,” said Robertson. “The last 3-4 years has been a big part of my growth and how I’ve reacted. You ask your players to do it, so I had to as well. I’ve stayed in the fight, and here I am now.

“I’m really proud of myself, but also all the support I’ve had over a long period. I’ve got some awesome mentors, an awesome home and family life. I’m really privileged and honoured for this.”

Clive Rose/Getty Images Japan head coach Jamie Joseph was considered the other main contender for the All Blacks job post-RWC.

Of course, this breakdancing, surfing coach who wears his heart on his sleeve so publicly brings a certain colour to the role that might be unprecedented. He spoke about sitting out the back in a room for three hours in his boardshorts and jandals, and was particularly revealing when asked if he felt he had the “love” from the public.

“At times it felt like an election,” he said. “People have got their opinions, and the ones that were positive would come up. I know not 100% of the crowd are going to be on your side. But we’re passionate, we’re in behind it, and it’s great that people have their thoughts, they pick their team, and they want the best for the country.

“You ride that. It’s part of who we are, our DNA, and I love it.”

Robertson’s compelling domestic resume – he ended a nine-year championship drought by rattling off six straight Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, and did nothing but win before that with Canterbury, and later with the New Zealand Under 20s and even the Barbarians – and his loyalty to the New Zealand game have been rewarded.

”He’s bringing we believe a fresh set of eyes, huge energy, a capacity for innovation, a deep upstanding of our system, and a really well-rounded skillset and relationship set,” declared Robinson.

It is also a case of third time lucky for the former All Blacks loose forward (23 tests, 1998-2002) who interviewed for the job in 2019 and was placed on standby last year when NZ Rugby were set to dump Foster after a calamitous start to the season, only to backflip after the Ellis Park victory over the Boks.

But Robertson has stayed the course. And now he can start plotting for a role he’s spent his whole life preparing for.