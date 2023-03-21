From surfer to super coach: Scott Robertson's rise to the helm of the All Blacks

Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup.

It’s not uncommon for Scott Robertson’s eyes to bolt open in the dead of the night, his slumber disrupted by rugby streaming through his mind.

By his own admission, the new All Blacks head coach is obsessed with the sport he’s thrived at as both a player and a coach.

Even when he’s bobbing off the Sumner coast, the keen surfer has been known to dream up ideas he could utilise in his role as a rugby coach.

“No, I don’t really [switch off from rugby],” Robertson once told Stuff.

"In some capacity, I am always thinking about it. My wife [Jane] always talks about it. She always knows if I am thinking about recruiting, or a game plan. Or I will be texting someone or using Google to get some meaning behind something.”

It’s safe to say that won't change anytime soon. Not now that the serial winning Crusaders coach has finally landed the job he missed out on in 2019, and went within a whisker of being handed last August.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Scott Robertson pictured during the Wellington press conference confirming his appointment as All Blacks coach from 2024.

So, what can All Blacks fans expect from the man who has guided the Crusaders to six Super Rugby crowns in as many years, coached Canterbury to three NPC titles beforehand, and also led the New Zealand under-20s to a world championship?

It’s best to rewind to when the now 48-year-old was a player to best understand how “Razor” flourished as a coach.

During his early years as a player at the Crusaders, Robertson would stare forwards coach Peter Sloane in the eye and deliver a succinct message.

Robertson wasn't interested in bad vibes.

"He always said 'Sloanie just give me the positives, not the negatives','' recalled Sloane.

That’s the attitude that Robertson, the most successful coach in the history of Super Rugby, one who boasts a remarkable 87-4-14 record since taking over from Todd Blackadder at the Crusaders in 2017, rolls with.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock, left, and head coach Scott Robertson celebrate their team’s latest Super Rugby title at Eden Park last year.

In 1997 and 1998, when the Crusaders had two talented openside flankers in Angus Gardiner and Robertson, it was up to Sloane and head coach Wayne Smith to decide who should wear the No 7 jersey each weekend.

Sloane, an ex-All Blacks hooker, has never forgotten Robertson's refusal to sulk or desire to not dwell on the bad stuff.

Now, more than 25 years later, the policy of being upbeat and enthusiastic is a crucial part of Robertson's coaching philosophy. It works. Robertson is just two wins shy of surpassing Robbie Deans (88 wins) for most in Crusaders history.

"It's a strength, and it has shown through,'' Sloane says.

David Hallett/Stuff Scott Robertson won four titles with the Crusaders as a player, before taking over as coach in 2017.

"When you think back to those days at the Crusaders, we were a little bit of a rabble really, and there was quite a bit of discipline required to create the culture.

"There was a good cop, and bad cop. I happened to be the bad cop. So, sometimes you had to be a little bit tough to get to where you wanted to get quickly. And he [Robertson] was obviously a big part of that.''

Sloane says Robertson's biggest asset as a player was his willingness to tackle with machine-like efficiency. When the young surfer from Bay of Plenty arrived in Christchurch ahead of the inaugural 1996 Super Rugby season, he had to prove himself in the Mainland.

It became apparent he was diligent, because even then Robertson was scribbling down ideas and carting around a playbook.

Being driven to succeed also meant he had to suffer pain which, in turn, contributed to the decline of his body; he has had nine operations on his right knee, which has forced him to substitute shortboard surfing with stand-up paddle boarding.

"His real strength was probably his defence,'' Sloane noted. "He thrived on it. And he hit real hard. He has carried on with that culture, as he has with theming and all that.''

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Robertson is renowned for forming close bonds with players, including Crusaders pivot Richie Mo’unga, left.

Arguably the most famous theme of Robertson's coaching tenure at the Crusaders was the one he introduced in 2017: the Rumble in the Jungle, a nod to Muhammad Ali's epic fight against George Foreman in Zaire in 1974, proved the perfect backdrop ahead of the epic win over the Lions in the final at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Robertson played 23 tests for the All Blacks between 1998 and 2002. After winning four titles with the Crusaders as a player, including three on the trot, he departed after 2003 to play for French club Perpignan until 2006, followed by a stint in Japan.

When he returned to New Zealand he sought the advice of ex-Crusaders coach Robbie Deans, having decided he wanted to learn how to follow in his footsteps.

Deans' advice was simple: coach as much as you can, and become a specialist in one facet in particular.

Robertson concentrated on being an expert in defence, and amongst other things, visited NRL clubs in Australia and coached at rugby camps in the United States.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson celebrates their 2022 Super Rugby title with fans at Christchurch Airport last year.

It was Canterbury head coach Rob Penney who gave him his first big break, inviting him to get his feet wet as a defence mentor for the red and blacks. After working as an assistant between 2008-2012, he was appointed head coach in 2013.

Robertson beat Tabai Matson and Dave Hewett as Blackadder’s replacement at the Crusaders ahead of the 2017 season, having convinced an appointment panel that included Mark Robinson, now the NZ Rugby chief executive, he could bring silverware back to a cabinet that had been empty since 2008.

With the assistance of Jane, Robertson has worked out ways to combat his dyslexia; rather than overload his players with information, he uses bullet points and game plans on maps to convey messages.

On the Will Greenwood podcast, Robertson admitted he needs "chaos''. His attention to detail isn't the flashest, and he can get bored easily.

As a consequence he relies on assistants, and support staff, to help complete the job.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues pivot Beauden Barrett, left, and Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson catch up at Eden Park last weekend.

Robertson can also be brutal. That was evident when he denied prop Wyatt Crockett, the club's most capped player, a fairytale exit by dropping him for the 2018 final against the Lions in Christchurch. Robertson said he didn't sleep for two nights before telling Crockett, but he knew the call had to be made.

Being positive is vital, Robertson says, and he's careful to reflect that in his language. Instead of saying "don't drop the ball'', he tells a player to "catch everything''.

Players say Robertson is genuine and, like Deans, he encourages players to come up with an idea after planting the seed in the first instance.

He can also be self-deprecating, and there have been no reports of him blowing-up at his players if their performances don't meet expectations.

That isn't to say Robertson doesn't hate losing. He does. While careful not to bring the players' mood down, he's less inclined to be so chipper when away from the squad.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson.

Most importantly, athletes want to play for him. Take former Blues utility Melani Nanai for example, who signed with the Crusaders for the 2023 season after weighing up offers from multiple NZ franchises.

“I just couldn’t deny Razor,” he said.

Robertson is a supporter of a "dotting system'', a precognitive communication training tool, to determine players' personality traits.

Perhaps it isn't surprising, then, that he’s a purple dot. In other words, someone who has big ideas and is full of enthusiasm.

Being impulsive can also cause headaches for support staff, especially if there's a request to change carefully laid plans at short notice. The flip-side is he gets results.

AT A GLANCE

Playing career

Bay of Plenty: 16 caps (1995)

Canterbury: 69 caps (1996-2003)

Perpignan: 54 caps (2003-2006)

Ricoh Black Rams: (2006-2007)

Crusaders: 86 caps (1996-2003)

All Blacks: 22 caps (1998-2002)

Coaching career

Canterbury: 2013-2016 (three titles)

Crusaders: 2017-current (three Super Rugby titles, two Super Rugby Aotearoa titles, one Super Rugby Pacific title)

New Zealand under-20s: 2015-2016 (one world title)